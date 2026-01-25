Dana White Confirms FBI Involvement as UFC 324 Controversy Deepens

UFC lightweight veteran Michael Johnson was set to face surging contender Alexander Hernandez at UFC 324 last night. However, on the day of the fight, something strange happened. Folks in the know started noticing some unusual betting patterns on the fight. The news, of course, reached the UFC. And Dana White made a prompt decision to pull the fight from the event altogether, just hours before the two were about to clash.

Addressing the fourth canceled fight at the first Paramount-CBS card, the UFC CEO has now confirmed that the FBI is already aware of the matter and may take a closer look so as to uncover the details behind the fiasco.

Dana White addresses FBI involvement following UFC 324 fight cancellation

“It happened again,” White said during the post-fight presser when asked about the Johnson-Hernandez fight cancellation. “We got called from the gaming integrity service, and I said, ‘I’m not doing this s— again.’ So, we pulled the fight.”

Last year, the UFC found itself at the center of controversy after Isaac Dulgarian’s fight against Yadier del Valle at UFC Vegas 110 was allegedly influenced by illegal betting. Before the massive underdog del Valle submitted ‘The Midwest Choppa’ in the first round, a large volume of money began pouring in on him, raising suspicions of betting irregularities.

The situation, as a result, drew the attention of the FBI, which opened an investigation into the fight. This time around, Dana White and his team were far more cautious, opting to cancel the fight before the event. “I mean, the FBI is already deep into all of this stuff anyway. So sure, this one will be next,” Dana White explained. When asked what would happen to the two involved, White responded, “That I don’t know.”

With the details of the UFC 324 betting controversy and the future of the fighters still uncertain, time will tell what decision the promotion and authorities end up taking. However, beyond that situation, fans also seemed to have another issue related to betting at the first Paramount+ CBS event.

The UFC CEO addresses the live betting problem at UFC 324

UFC 324 kicked off 2026 in exciting fashion as Justin Gaethje defied the underdog tag to win the interim lightweight title for a second time, becoming the first fighter to do so in the promotion’s history. But while fans enjoyed the action, live betting appeared to be an issue due to an apparent broadcast delay. Addressing those concerns, Dana White said the delay was likely around 15 to 20 seconds and not as significant as some made it out to be.

“Yeah, I mean if you’re on a delay, depending on how the delay is, you probably won’t be able to live bet. By the time you wanted to bet on somebody, it would probably be over. But even then, the delay has to be 15 or 20 seconds or something. It’s not like some huge delay in the broadcast,” Dana White stated during the post-fight presser.

While the UFC CEO did not seem overly concerned about the delay impacting live betting, he pointed out that he has experienced similar situations while watching fights abroad.

“You can tell that when I watch the fights in other countries, whether I’m on vacation or something. I’m in the group text with the matchmakers, and they’re talking about stuff I haven’t seen yet. But it’s only like a 20 or 30-second delay. I don’t know the answer to that question,” he added.

With betting concerns and last-minute cancellations surrounding the event, do you think these issues actually affected UFC 324 and its viewership?