Dana White Confirms $50K Bonus to Joe Rogan on Live Broadcast After ‘Fighting Nerd’ Carlos Prates’ Buzzer Beater KO at UFC 319

UFC 319 shifted into high gear, beginning with flyweight contender Tim Elliott pulling off an upset against Japanese star Kai Asakura, who is still chasing his first win in Dana White’s promotion. However, the night’s most electrifying moment came later, in the welterweight clash between Carlos Prates and Geoff Neal.

After a setback against Irishman Ian Garry, Fighting Nerds prospect ‘The Nightmare’ finally returned to the win column, determined not to let his previous loss define his narrative. As the fight unfolded in front of a roaring crowd at Chicago’s United Center, Carlos Prates made a statement. At 4:59 of the opening round, he landed a spinning back elbow that put the #11-ranked Neal to sleep—a knockout so thunderous it sounded like a golf ball being struck by a club, as senior journalist Ariel Helwani observed live on X. “Walkoff spinning back elbow KO at the buzzer. Damn. What a freaking KO. Sounded like a golf ball getting hit.”

Following the victory, Prates’ devastating power didn’t go unnoticed. The UFC CEO immediately announced a live bonus for the 32-year-old and offered him the chance to fight on home soil in Brazil at the October headliner, Charles Oliveira vs. Rafael Fiziev. “I just heard from Dana White that you are going to get a fight October 11 in Rio and you are gonna get the 50k bonus,” Rogan told an exultant Prates, who was sporting Fighting Nerds glasses.

With the bonus secured and a high-profile bout in Brazil on the horizon—a perfect birthday gift for himself—Prates is now poised to potentially break into the UFC’s top ten rankings, though his exact position may become clearer in the coming days. From preliminaries to the main card, UFC 319 delivered one of the most stacked and thrilling cards of the year, and all eyes are now on how the Brazilian’s UFC journey will unfold following this monumental win.

Who is next for Carlos Prates after UFC 319?

Brazilian rising star Carlos Prates made waves in the UFC’s welterweight division when he debuted 18 months ago, immediately making an impression with a knockout victory over Mitch Ramirez. Riding that momentum, ‘The Nightmare’ went on a five-fight winning streak—until he faced Irish standout Ian Garry. Known for handing the 170-pound division nightmare tests like Shavkat Rakhmonov, Garry outsmarted Prates’ strategy, and the fight ended in the Irishman’s favor via judges’ decision.

Months later, Carlos Prats returned to the Octagon at UFC 319 and made a statement, finishing Geoff Neal with a stunning spinning back elbow—a highlight-reel moment that left fans both amazed and wincing. Afterward, he didn’t waste time calling out former welterweight champion Leon Edwards for UFC Brazil. Speaking with Joe Rogan post-fight, Prates said, “I’m feeling amazing. Tomorrow is my birthday. Please give me a fight in Brazil. $50K bonus, let’s go, let’s party. I think the co-main event in Rio should be Carlos Prates vs. Leon Edwards. The time is now.”

So, what’s your take on Carlos Prates’ future? Can this Fighting Nerds prospect, armed with raw power and momentum, rise to become a champion in the coming years? And as he climbs the rankings, can Prates hold his own in the shark-infested welterweight division against elite fighters like Shavkat Rakhmonov and Islam Makhachev? Share your predictions below.