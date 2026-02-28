Dana White Confirms New UFC 327 Headliner for Alex Pereira’s Vacant Title

Essentials Inside The Story Alex Pereira vacates his light-heavyweight title to move out of the division.

Nobody saw this coming so fast. Alex Pereira has slammed the door on the light-heavyweight division, not because he lost or was forced out, but because he doesn’t want to stay. Or perhaps because two belts weren’t enough for the Brazilian powerhouse.

Either way, head honcho Dana White has confirmed it on his Instagram Live that ‘Poatan’ is vacating the 205-pound title and moving up to heavyweight. So, just like that, the throne is empty. However, the UFC didn’t waste time filling it, as Jiri Prochazka and Carlos Ulberg will now fight for the light heavyweight title.

Jiri Prochazka and Carlos Ulberg clash to crown a new kingpin

UFC 327 in Miami now features a new main event: Jiri Prochazka vs. Carlos Ulberg for the vacant light-heavyweight belt. The UFC CEO declared it official, and unlike most times, there will be no intermediate nonsense, nor a waiting period. The fighters will now go straight for the belt.

“Jiri Prochazka will be facing the number three-ranked Carlos Ulberg for the vacant undisputed UFC light heavyweight championship,” Dana White said. “(in) Miami, Miami. Bear with me. Miami, the Kaseya Center, April 11th, and tickets go on sale tomorrow.

“Today was pre-sale. Tickets go on sale tomorrow.”

For ‘Denisa’, this feels like unfinished business. He’s already gone through two battles with Alex Pereira and failed both times. However, Jiri Prochazka bounced back violently, starching Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree to remind everyone that he is still chaos in human form. If there’s ever been a man built for a vacant-title fight, it’s ‘The Czech Samurai.’

Then there’s Carlos Ulberg, the quiet rising star that no one can ignore anymore—nine consecutive wins, first-round knockouts with some surgical striking. ‘Black Jag’ doesn’t scream for attention, but he got this shot the traditional way: by stacking people. Now he has five rounds and gold on the line.

Meanwhile, Alex Pereira is bulking up like a man with bigger goals. He recently weighed in at 243 pounds, which is surprising given that he began his UFC career at 185. The expectation? A push for heavyweight gold, maybe against Ciryl Gane, while Tom Aspinall heals his damaged eyes.

Jon Jones did consider facing the Brazilian at the White House event, but that fantasy might have just evaporated. So UFC 327 turned out to be much bigger than imagined. This isn’t just another title fight. It’s a reset.

Alex Pereira’s aim is to make history. Jiri Prochazka finally wants to get his hands on the gold. Carlos Ulberg wants to announce his arrival. And the light-heavyweight division? It just got thrown wide open. However, the same still cannot be said about the heavyweight division yet.

Alex Pereira will have to wait before being crowned the real heavyweight champion

As wild as Alex Pereira’s move sounds, there is still a traffic jam at the top of the heavyweight division. The champion Tom Aspinall isn’t going away, at least not officially. The Briton is being given as much time as he needs following his brutal double eye surgery at UFC 321.

And from what has been revealed, it was not a minor setback. His vision has apparently been so impaired that he can barely strike pads without discomfort, as revealed on Uncrowned by Petesy Carroll. So, the UFC is not rushing him. After 15 months as interim champion before receiving clarity, Tom Aspinall has earned that patience. The promotion isn’t asking him to vacate, nor is he being stripped.

They’re essentially pausing to observe how his rehabilitation goes. That is unusual in this sport, particularly in a division that feeds on momentum. This means that if ‘Poatan’ gets a heavyweight title fight next, it will most likely be for an interim belt. When? Well, it can be at the White House. Further into the live session, Dana White confirmed that he will be announcing the White House card this week!

“I will have more information for you guys,” White said. “Actually, no, this week I should announce the White House fight. This week, I should be announcing it.”

Is this a big moment? Absolutely. But not the undisputed crown that the Brazilian is accustomed to carrying. If Alex Pereira wants to actually rule a third division, he will eventually have to face a fully fit Aspinall. Until that happens, heavyweight remains powerful but unsettled.