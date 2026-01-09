Dana White Confirms Arman Tsarukyan’s Behavior Cost Him UFC 324 Title Shot After Paddy Pimblett Rant

Arman Tsarukyan was left heartbroken and bewildered when he learned of the UFC’s decision. Despite a dominant win over Dan Hooker in November and firmly holding the No. 1 spot in the rankings, the promotion deemed him unworthy of a title shot. Instead, Dana White and co. chose to look elsewhere.

Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett are now set to clash on January 24 at UFC 324 for the interim lightweight title, with the winner expected to challenge Ilia Topuria. The move has raised eyebrows—especially when Tsarukyan’s position makes the strongest case on paper. So why was Arman overlooked when logic suggested he should have been next in line?

Dana White backs Paddy Pimblett

Speaking to The MMA Guru recently, ‘The Baddy’ offered more insight into why the UFC made its decision. “I’m getting sick of getting asked about him and people talking about him. ‘Oh, he should be in this interim title fight,’” Pimblett said. “He shouldn’t f—king headbutt people at weigh-ins, then should he? And punch fans as he’s walking out. And pull out a title fight the night before.”

Pimblett’s comments reference multiple controversial moments involving Arman Tsarukyan. Most notably, Tsarukyan attempted to punch a fan who flipped him off during his walkout to the Octagon at UFC 300 on April 13, 2024, just moments before his bout against Charles Oliveira. The incident resulted in a $25,000 fine and a nine-month suspension handed down by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Then there was the ceremonial weigh-in ahead of his UFC Fight Night main event against Dan Hooker in Qatar in November 2025, where Tsarukyan headbutted Hooker after the New Zealander feinted toward him in an attempt to intimidate. And let’s not forget, the Armenian fighter had already been granted a title shot earlier last year.

Tsarukyan was scheduled to challenge Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title but ultimately pulled out of the fight, citing a back injury. While Pimblett’s criticism can be viewed as biased—given that the two fighters are far from friendly—Dana White has since echoed similar sentiments.

White addressed the situation during an interview with Robbie Fox of Barstool Sports. “We knew that would happen, too,” White said, referring to the backlash surrounding Tsarukyan’s snub. When asked whether Arman’s headbutt played a role in the decision, White replied, “100 percent. A lot of things have factored in, you know. Yeah. Yes.”

Regardless of the reasons behind missing out on the title opportunity, Tsarukyan may still be on course for another high-profile matchup in the near future.

Dustin Poirier could return to face Arman Tsarukyan

Dustin Poirier’s combat sports career may not be completely over, with talks underway for a potential return against Arman Tsarukyan—albeit not inside the UFC Octagon. ‘The Diamond’ retired from MMA last year after losing to Max Holloway, closing the chapter on a storied career that included wins over Conor McGregor, Justin Gaethje, Eddie Alvarez, and Holloway himself.

While Poirier has ruled out an MMA comeback, he has remained open to competing in other formats. According to Hype FC CEO Armand Martirosian, discussions have taken place regarding a grappling match between Poirier and Tsarukyan. “We had a conversation with Dustin Poirier to make a grappling match against Arman in February,” Martirosian said.

“He didn’t sign the contract yet, but we had a conversation with him.”

It appears Dana White and Paddy Pimblett are presenting a united front when it comes to why Arman Tsarukyan was snubbed for a title shot. But are you satisfied with their take?