Dana White Confirms UFC White House Matchmaking Timeline as He Reveals What Must Happen First

The day fans have been waiting for is still some way off. But it’s finally beginning to take shape in the distance. It has been a few months since the UFC’s highly anticipated White House card, scheduled for July 14, was announced. Since then, just about every Tom, Dick, and Harry has thrown their name into the mix, leaving the final decisions in the hands of the UFC and Dana White.

Potential matchups include superstar names such as Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, Bo Nickal, and many more. While the full lineup remains a mystery, Donald Trump has claimed that “eight or nine” title fights could feature on the card. Although UFC CEO Dana White has yet to confirm that bold prediction, he has now revealed when he plans to begin assembling the blockbuster event.

Dana White is waiting for one obstacle to clear

Speaking to Stephen A. Smith on his podcast, Dana White revealed that he is waiting for a couple of events to unfold. “So I have Zuffa Boxing on [the] 23rd of this month, the 24th is UFC, and as soon as those two fights are over, I start working on the White House fight,” White told Stephen A. Smith on his podcast,” White said.

White is set to spearhead Zuffa Boxing, backed by TKO Group and Saudi Arabia, with its inaugural event scheduled for the 23rd and headlined by Irish standout Callum Walsh facing Carlos Ocampo. Meanwhile, UFC 324—2026’s first numbered card—will be topped by an interim lightweight clash between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett.

Reportedly, the event is set to be staged on the South Lawn of the White House with an attendance of around 5,000. White believes such a mega spectacle is only possible because of one man—Donald Trump. “When you think about sports, [George] Bush was a big baseball fan,” White said. “[Barack] Obama [loves] NBA. Trump is a UFC fan,” White told Smith during the podcast.

Imago MMA: UFC 300 – Pereira vs Hill Apr 13, 2024 Las Vegas, Nevada, USA UFC president Dana White in attendance during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20240414_mjr_su5_008

While this wall of secrecy will likely continue, this hasn’t stopped fans from speculating. Nor has it stopped the experts.

Jon Anik feels there could be 6 to 7 undisputed title fights

Anyone can make predictions, but when it comes from a man on the inside, there’s a little weight to it. UFC play-by-play commentator Jon Anik believes the White House event could come close to delivering a historic number of championship bouts.

“So eight sounds idealistic, and awfully ambitious,” Anik said on the JAXXON Podcast, referring to Trump’s “eight or nine” title fights comment. “But I do believe… that we are moving in a direction in which you might see six or seven undisputed titles contested on the White House lawn.”

Anik’s optimism is rooted in the UFC’s 2026 schedule. With UFC 324 and UFC 325 wrapped up early, several champions could be available by summer. As he explained, “All of those champions are going to be cleared,” adding that the upcoming months lack undisputed title headliners.

Whether you want to go by Trump’s claims or Anik’s prediction, both scenarios present an unhealthy amount of action. Hopefully, Dana White will be able to fatten the card as such. But how many title fights do you think will be on the card?