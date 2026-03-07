Dana White Confirms White House Fight Cancellation During Live UFC 326 Weigh-In Broadcast

The UFC is yet to reveal a single name for the White House card, planned for June 14. However, it seems misfortune has already struck the historic event, as Dana White recently revealed. More interestingly, new footage from UFC 326’s ceremonial weigh-in on Friday appears to capture the exact moment the promotion’s matchmakers realized what had gone wrong.

Initially, UFC CEO Dana White appeared in a live stream with Nina Drama while attending Friday’s Power Slap event at Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Nevada. That’s when the public first learned about the update—a fight from the UFC White House card had fallen apart.

Dana White fears the worst with Hunter Campbell

“I’m too hungover to deal with you people tonight [Drama’s chat],” White told Nina. “It says tell me one name. I’ll tell you something about the White House fight. So we’ve been working on this thing non-stop, and one of the fights literally just fell out when I walked in here. I think Hunter k—ed himself. One of the fights fell off tonight, brutal.”

This followed an X post by Mike Bohn of MMAJunkie, who shared a video from the UFC 326 ceremonial weigh-ins. The footage shows Hunter Campbell relaying something to matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard. Both appeared disappointed by what they heard. Bohn speculated that this may have been the exact moment the matchmakers received the bad news. Details about the canceled fight remain a mystery, however.

It’s also worth noting that White had planned to announce the entire card on UFC 326’s CBS portion of the broadcast on Saturday night. The promotion hasn’t aired a single event on CBS since they signed the $7.7 billion deal with Paramount. So, Saturday would have been the first. White previously teased that there would be six total fights with two title fights on the card, named ‘Freedom Fights 250 – The White House.’

While White was forced to deliver the bad news, President Donald Trump appears to have some good news for fans.

Donald Trump has a 100K gift for ‘people’ near White House

The 47th US president revealed plans to build a temporary 100,000-seat stadium near the White House to host the UFC event. It will be part of celebrations marking the US’s 250th anniversary.

“They are going to put up something that’s really amazing,” Trump told reporters.

“UFC’s coming, as you know, in front of the White House, where they’re building, literally, a stadium. We’re gonna have over 100,000 people.”

However, critics have questioned the proposal and its funding. Author John Pavlovitz described the idea on social media as “Kim Jong Un-level insanity.”

It’s also worth noting that the event would coincide with the president’s own 80th birthday.

Good news or bad, UFC White House, or as it’s officially called, ‘Freedom Fights 250 – The White House,’ is off to a rocky start. Hopefully, though, the promotion would replace the canceled fight with ease. Who do you think was in the canceled fight?