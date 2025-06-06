Dana White & Conor McGregor Under Pressure as Major Rival Set to Disrupt MMA Landscape

In a landmark move aimed at making MMA more accessible for younger and budget-conscious fans, Dana White & Co.’s rival promotion, PFL, has announced a significant drop in ticket prices. “We don’t want to do things our way; we want to do things the fans’ way….We found it was not a good fan experience as much as it is when we are out with the fans, in venues on the road,” said PFL CEO Donn Davis—highlighting a clear pivot from an economy-first to a fan-first approach.

And it’s a timely shift. In today’s challenging economic climate, being an MMA fan in America can be tough on the wallet. With rising costs everywhere, PFL’s decision to implement a “fan first” pricing model could prove transformative. Davis confirmed that moving forward, PFL event tickets will start at just $25—offering fans premium MMA access without the premium price tag. But the PFL’s revolutionary step didn’t stop there.

In a move that further underscores its commitment to accessibility, PFL introduced a major new initiative for global audiences. As reported by MMA Orbit on X, “@PFLMMA has announced a new free app that will allow US-based MMA fans to watch all international PFL events including PFL Europe, PFL MENA, and PFL Africa.” Speaking to Sherdog.com, Donn Davis explained the strategic decision, “What I announced is that we tried something by bringing the first four events to Orlando.”

“We did that this year for the simple reason that we’re still a little company. We’re doing four continents this year, and 20 of our shows are outside the U.S., so we didn’t do it to cut costs — we did it to reduce complexity,” explained the PFL CEO.

This bold move by the PFL comes as the promotion gears up to make its debut on the African continent—beating the UFC to the market, with Cape Town scheduled to host a UFC event on July 19. Understanding the socio-economic challenges in South Africa, the PFL has priced tickets for its upcoming South Africa event at just $20—markedly lower than the UFC’s standard pricing model.

At a time when inflation continues to squeeze fans’ wallets, UFC ticket prices have only gone up. In contrast, the PFL’s fan-first approach appears to be resonating more with the audience—prompting questions about whether this strategy could prompt Dana White and Co. to reconsider their own model. Of course, blockbuster UFC bouts featuring superstars like Jon Jones, Ilia Topuria, or a returning Conor McGregor remain untouchable draws.

But beyond those elite names, there’s growing skepticism about whether the current UFC roster holds enough star power to justify skyrocketing ticket prices. That concern came into focus last month at UFC 315, where, despite a main event featuring Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena, reports claimed that 50% of the tickets remained unsold ahead of fight night.

Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya on Dana White’s ticket price hike

Over the past 20 years, UFC ticket prices have skyrocketed by 4000%, propelling the promotion into a billion-dollar powerhouse. Yet, with front-row seats now reaching prices as high as $10,000, attracting fans has become increasingly challenging. With many of the UFC’s veteran stars either retired or inactive—such as Jon Jones and Conor McGregor—it’s harder for Dana White & Co. to sell out events and draw the biggest names.

This harsh reality of UFC promotion was openly acknowledged by former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who admitted he once had to buy his own ticket due to unsold seats. While analyzing ticket sales for UFC 315 last month, Adesanya observed a lack of fans’ interest, even though the UFC was returning to Montreal after a decade. Fans showed little enthusiasm for seeing Belal Muhammad fight.

Addressing the issue, Israel Adesanya offered this advice to the UFC, “Maybe they should change the prices based on the card. Obviously, if Conor [McGregor] is fighting, even the front-row is going for like $10K per seats,… They just need to listen to the people and also adjust, because eventually the people will dictate what happens. Uprisings happen.”

No longer confined to the U.S., the UFC is expanding globally with events planned in Baku this July, and upcoming stops expected in Spain and South Africa. For Dricus Du Plessis, whose home country will soon host an event, this issue strikes a personal chord. Speaking on the challenges faced by everyday fight fans, Du Plessis stated plainly, “Where are you going to find 14,000 people willing to pay $300-$350 for the cheapest seat in the back? That’s the biggest problem we have.”

Now that the PFL has stepped in with a landmark move, the question is whether this will shake up UFC’s viewership and pay-per-view numbers in the long run. After all, it’s the core MMA fans who drive the sport—and many could start leaning toward platforms offering quality fights at lower costs, or even for free—unless, of course, you’re Conor McGregor.