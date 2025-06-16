Dana White Contender Series Hopeful Faces Setback After Post-Surgery Complication

Sometimes, luck just doesn’t play along in your career, and it can be heartbreaking. But setbacks shouldn’t stop you from chasing glory. That’s exactly what Harry Webb’s teammates might be reminding him. The undefeated Aussie had earned a coveted contract on Dana White’s Contender Series, but just when everything seemed perfect, last-minute medical complications forced him to step away, despite being healthy and ready.

Day One Podcast revealed that the undefeated fighter received a contract from Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS), but he will not be able to participate in the promotion as he is currently unwell. Harry Webb later shared the news on his timeline. In addition to that, ‘The Human Highlight Reel’ took to his Instagram handle to post a photo of himself with a long message for his fans highlighting what stopped him from signing the contract.

“I got the call that every fighter dreams of… an offer to fight on Dana White Contender Series. But I had to turn it down.. I’ve stayed quiet through most of this time. 10 months ago, I had surgery after breaking my jaw in a fight. I still won that fight and went two whole rounds with a broken jaw, but the real battle started after,” wrote Webb.

He further added, “The surgery left me with facial palsy. I lost movement on one side of my face, I’ve been taping my eye shut to sleep every night, and had to relearn simple things like smiling, speaking clearly, and even just facing myself in the mirror. The hardest part? Everything I’ve worked for was right there in front of me and suddenly, it all felt so far away.

Harry Webb broke his jaw in his battle against Kevin Kophamel at Eternal MMA 87. It happened in the first minute of the 4th round. Despite knowing that he broke his jaw, Webb still carried on his assault. He did win the bout, but at what cost? Now, you might be wondering, who is Webb? Let’s have a closer look at him.

Who is Dana White’s new potential signee, Harry Webb?

Starting his martial arts journey back when he was five, Harry Webb was different from the others. Unlike most kids, who either leave the sport or venture into different hobbies, Webb made sure that henstciks himself to in combat sports. Years later, he’s making a name for himself in regional MMA with ruthless precision. From 2019 to 2023, ‘The Human Highlight Reel’ had an amateur record of 7 victories and zero losses, with six knockouts to his name.

The fighter made his professional debut against Oliver Schmid on May 6, 2023, defeating him by way of rear-naked choke in round three. Since then, he has fought four fights under different regional promotions, making his name heard within the combat sports. With a professional record of 5 victories and zero losses, the fighter is the Eternal lightweight champion. His victory over Abdalla Biayda didn’t go unnoticed, as UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby had been keeping an eye on Biayda for a long time.

When Webb defeated him, Shelby reached out to Webb’s manager, Tim Simpson, signaling serious interest, provided Webb keeps the streak alive. “My management reached out and spoke to Sean Shelby. He obviously watched my last fight because they were looking at Abdalla. He said he went back and looked at all my fights,” said Webb. Well, Dana White did approach Webb for a contract, but the fight gods appear to have some different plans for the Aussie. With new hopes in front of him, Webb will be looking to perform in his fight, yearning for another chance from the UFC.