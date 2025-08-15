Joe Rogan Clears the Air on UFC Fighter Pay & Bonuses with Conor McGregor & Colby Covington Examples

2026 will be a new era for the UFC, and the fans can’t wait for it. After years of paying nearly one hundred dollars per event, the promotion secured a seven-year, US $7.7 billion media-rights deal with Paramount+ (via Skydance–Paramount under TKO Group), beginning in 2026. This move effectively ends the traditional numbered-event pay-per-view model, a shift that is being welcomed by many fans for its affordability and accessibility. However, while PPVs for flagship events are being phased out, UFC CEO Dana White has not categorically ruled out the future possibility of one-off PPV events, leaving some uncertainty.

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre recently took a shot at the UFC after the Paramount. He claims it will only benefit the promotion and not the fighter, as the lack of a PPV model will do away with PPV points, and fighters won’t have any leverage. Even Joe Rogan showed concern there, but he’s afraid to speak about it because he does not want to risk ruining his relationship with Dana White.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Joe Rogan is afraid of being booted out by Dana White

Joe Rogan mentioned how things are working right now, taking Colby Covington and Conor McGregor as an example, who may have dipped in form but still makes a lot of noise. Pairing him up with any up-and-coming contender is surely going to help PPVs and even Fight Night. But Rogan’s not sure if that’s how Paramount will operate because there’s still no clarity on the fighter pay aspect.

AD

On JRE MMA #169, Joe Rogan said, “If you’re a guy [like Colby Covington], like, why kick em’ out if you’re a guy like Shavkat and they offer you Colby in the main event of a Fight Night or something like that. Like that’s a great fight for both guys. They’ll probably make way more money. So how does that work with Paramount now?” Meanwhile, some people might be wondering if Rogan is not an ordinary UFC employee. He’s one of the biggest voices of the sport, who’s close to Dana White. So, why doesn’t he have the details about the $7.7 billion deal?

Well, the UFC CEO’s close confidant claims that no part of his interactions with Dana White involves any kind of business-related discussions. And besides, Joe Rogan claims that he and the longtime boss of the UFC would probably end up on a bitter note if he had been involved in those decision-making roles. In fact, Rogan believes he might just see his contract with the promotion terminated because the 58-year-old wants to change the entire “pay structure.”

“I don’t talk to Dana about business, right? I’m almost a socialist when it comes to that s–t. I’d be the worst. They’d f—ing fire me for sure. I would change the pay structure immediately,” Joe Rogan further stated. Claiming that PPVs are game-changers for many fighters, he said, “If you’re a guy like Conor McGregor, that’s going to get $2 million in PPVs, like you get a percentage of that and you’re set for life. You get one big one like that and woo! So how does that work now? How does it work now if it’s for free? There’s no more PPV.”

via Imago MMA: UFC 300-Weigh Ins Apr 12, 2024 Las Vegas, Nevada, USA UFC announcer Joe Rogan during ceremonial weigh ins for UFC 300 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20240412_mjr_su5_070

While there is an ambiguity surrounding the payouts of the fighters, Joe Rogan highlighted some good news for the bunch when it comes to the new TV deal. He claimed that bonuses will increase in size. Here’s what he had to say.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

UFC commentator claims fighters can expect to earn more in bonuses

Joe Rogan went through the whole press release of the new TV, and mentioned that bonuses and see a significant rise. Some of you may be thinking that it could go up to around $300,000, as it did at UFC 300, but the 56-year-old commentator claims that the number could go up to millions. It all depends on how much a fighter is able to draw in viewers when they’re the ones inside the Octagon.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Bonuses are obviously going up. That’s great. That’ll be big… So, there’s a bonus structure like if that many people watch your thing, you get millions of dollars. That sounds great,” Joe Rogan added. “Paramount’s got a ton of loot, and this is a great move for them. People are going to sign up for Paramount+ if you free UFC forever. That’s great.”

Well, we are just a few months away from 2026, and things will be getting clearer in the months to come as to how the new Paramount deal affects fighters financially. What do you think? Will it work out in the fighters’ favor? Let us know in the comments section below.