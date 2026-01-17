Dana White Couldn’t Care Less About Alex Pereira and Tracy Cortez News

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The UFC is built on chaos, but not the kind that most fans obsess over online. Sometimes a title fight falls apart. Sometimes a press conference goes off the rails. And sometimes, the internet zooms in on a fighter’s personal life as if it were part of the storyline—even if the fighter himself seemed to prefer sprinting through a thunderstorm than talk about it.

That’s where Alex Pereira is right now. 2026 was already shaping up to be a major year for the light heavyweight champion, with big matchups floating around and fans trying to pull him into superfight conversations. Instead, the first viral twist of his year came from a different lane: a relationship announcement, followed by a nine-day breakup. The UFC CEO’s reaction to it all? Well, calling it ‘nonchalant’ would be an understatement.

Dana White shuts down the gossip in three brutal words

The whole thing began on New Year’s Eve, when Alex Pereira and Tracy Cortez posted pictures of themselves together, establishing their status as a new UFC power couple. It was unexpected but also fascinating: the stoic champion and the flyweight contender suddenly revealing a soft side to the world. Then it ended almost as fast as it had begun.

Pereira confirmed the split via Instagram, and the post didn’t read like drama. It read like a clean exit. He thanked fans for their support and stated that, while he and Cortez had “great moments together,” they felt it was best to part ways. There was no blame or bitterness. Just closure. In fact, ‘Poatan’ even wished her the best moving forward.

So when asked about it in a recent interview with Complex, Dana White didn’t even pretend it mattered. He didn’t provide a smart PR response or a subtle deflection. The UFC CEO went right for the unfiltered truth. “I don’t give a s—. I don’t care about that stuff. They’re grown men and women; they can do whatever they want.”

And here’s the thing: Alex Pereira’s love life isn’t a storyline for the UFC. His next bout as the light heavyweight champion is still a mystery. The news will move on, but the reign continues without a title fight booked for the Brazilian. So, the UFC head honcho surely has bigger things to worry about. However, Khamzat Chimaev is out there to help him out, as he called out ‘Poatan’ for a White House clash.

‘Borz’ calls out Pereira with a blunt prediction

That’s why Khamzat Chimaev’s callout came at the perfect moment. Dana White is ignoring the gossip, Alex Pereira still doesn’t have a title defense booked, and the conversation naturally swings back to what the UFC truly cares about: who fights whom next. And ‘Borz’ doesn’t ask politely. He targets a champion and speaks as if the outcome is already decided.

Khamzat Chimaev hasn’t fought since winning the middleweight title from Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319, but he’s definitely not in the mood to entertain the normal 185-pound queue. Strickland vs. Anthony Hernandez is being viewed as a title eliminator, and Nassourdine Imavov is also waiting for his chance, yet ‘Borz’ is eyeing 20 pounds up instead. He wants Alex Pereira, and he wants him at the UFC’s next White House event on June 14.

“Let’s go White House. Don’t worry, I will finish you fast @AlexPereiraUFC.” Chimaev wrote on X. Then he drew Brazilian fans into the fray, challenging them to pressure their champion into accepting. “All Brazilian fans, tell this boy if you’re not scared, tell him to fight.” There was no build-up, no respect talk, just a direct dare with the promise of a fast finish. So far, ‘Poatan’ hasn’t answered the callout. But seeing that Dana White is not a big fan of his Jon Jones dream bout, this one doesn’t seem so far-fetched.