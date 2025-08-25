Dana White Credited by NFL Stars for Immortalizing Them in Donald Trump’s Historic Victory

Dana White played a significant role in Donald Trump’s presidential campaign last year. The two have built a strong relationship over time, with Trump supporting the UFC since its struggling early days. On election night, the UFC boss delivered a powerful speech at Trump’s victory celebration, where several influential social media stars also received recognition. Names like Theo Von, Adin Ross, Joe Rogan, and even “Bussin’ With The Boys” were mentioned in the spotlight.

Dana White’s presence at Trump’s victory event wasn’t symbolic—it was strategic. The UFC CEO used the moment to publicly thank a cohort of podcasters and influencers who played a key role in delivering Trump’s message to young, predominantly male audiences.

The podcast, hosted by former NFL players Will Compton and Taylor Lewan under the Barstool Sports umbrella, maintains a close connection with Dana White, much like streamers such as the Nelk Boys. The NFL players chose to thank White while reflecting on the events that led to that historic moment.

Dana White gets credited by former NFL Players for the historic Donald Trump shout-out

On a recent episode of Bussin’ With The Boys, Compton recalled how it started: “It really began at International Fight Week, about a year before the podcast. Dana White introduced me to Donald Trump, and there’s a clip of him leaning over to me saying, ‘Hey, I really like your show.’ I told him we’d love to get him on sometime, and he goes, ‘Get my number from Dana, we’ll make that happen.’”

Compton and Lewan’s episode featuring Trump helped legitimize the podcast among wider political and sporting circles—helping bridge the UFC-infused media ecosystem and the Trump orbit.

Not long after, Trump appeared on the podcast and discussed American politics in a way that instantly connected with fans. When the election results came in, Dana White made sure Bussin’ With The Boys got a special mention on victory night. For Compton and Lewan, that moment has become one of the defining highlights of their careers.

Reflecting on it, Compton added, “It’s f—ing nuts that an election happened and Bussin’ With The Boys was thanked for helping with that outcome. To be part of something historic like that is incredible. Years from now, you’ll still be able to find our name tied to that night.”

Getting a shout-out during a presidential campaign is something any media personality would be proud of—and these guys earned it. Known for their unfiltered and entertaining conversations, Bussin’ With The Boys has hosted big names before Trump, including their good friend Dana White, who delivered his own set of memorable moments on the show.

That Trump agreed to appear—and later publicly thanked by White—speaks volumes about how modern political communication has evolved. Campaigns now leverage viral media ecosystems, and White’s role in connecting Trump to those platforms demonstrates the UFC’s influence beyond sports.

CEO reveals how the UFC stays focused after achieving success

Dana White often draws a polarizing reaction from UFC fans. Some admire him for building the UFC into the sporting giant it is today, while others criticize him over issues like fighter pay. But one thing is undeniable—he’s one of the most influential figures in American business right now. And that kind of success doesn’t happen without focus.

On a recent episode of Bussin’ With The Boys, White explained how he keeps himself grounded: “Nobody leaves a UFC live event saying, ‘I don’t ever want to see one of these again.’ The other thing is, it’s very easy to lose sight when everything starts to happen—when you start making money and the company grows. You get caught up in the movies, the TV shows, and all that other stuff. I stay focused on who we are and what we really do at the core of the business.”

And he’s right. Despite the UFC going through massive changes over the years, its core mission of putting the best against the best has never shifted. That philosophy seems set to continue, especially after the promotion announced its historic $7.7 billion deal with Paramount+ and CBS over the next seven years.

Since his public support for Trump and high-visibility role in the campaign, White has signaled a retreat from politics. In interviews after the election, he described the political environment as “gross” and “disgusting,” expressing a desire to stay out of it going forward—even as his political capital continues to attract business opportunities, like his recent appointment to Meta’s board.

So, what do you think about Bussin’ With The Boys and their conversations with Dana White? Drop your thoughts in the comments below!