Dana White Cuts Former MMA Champ From the UFC, Again

Whenever Dana White cuts a fighter from the UFC, making it back into the promotion becomes a hard, almost impossible task. But Rhys McKee stands as one of the few exceptions. The Irish fighter was once axed from the promotion back in 2020, only to rejoin the company in 2023. However, after two years of fighting inside the UFC cage, White has seen enough from ‘Skeletor’ and has decided to part ways for the second time.

Back in 2020, following his back-to-back losses, Rhys McKee was released by Dana White and Co. Yet, the Irishman proved his mettle by winning the Cage Warriors championship, defeating Justin Burlinson at CW 140. The 30-year-old then defended his belt against Jim Wallhead at CW 153. Because of those achievements, the UFC CEO signed McKee back, but his second UFC run stalled again at 1-3. So, after ‘Skeletor’ lost against Axel Sola at UFC Paris in September, White has cut him from the roster once again.

Cage Warriors titleholder Rhys McKee parts ways with the UFC again

“Disappointed to part ways with the UFC before some roster watch lets everyone know. Silver lining coming,” McKee shared on Instagram. “Been a fast few days, feel a weight lift since alls been said & done, excited for the next step in my career plenty left in the tank not shown yet, all I want now is activity, decent communication & my worth in full, live & die by the sword 100% finish rate always on the line!” the former Cage Warriors champ stated on X.

This is a developing story….