Dana White Defended by Unexpected Voice Amid Wave of Disappointing UFC Announcements

Dana White’s latest matchmaking decision faced immediate skepticism. The UFC President booked Israel Adesanya against Joe Pyfer for UFC Fight Night 271 on March 29, 2026. Critics questioned the nine-spot ranking gap between the fighters. Adesanya hasn’t fought in over a year, last appearing in February 2025 when he suffered a knockout loss to Nassourdine Imavov in Saudi Arabia.

Pyfer, on the other hand, has just made it to the top 15 of the middleweight rankings, and he comes into this fight with a 3-fight winning streak. The rising-middleweight fighter has a 6-1 record in the UFC, apart from his win in the DWCS, and thus gained the status of a real contender in the division. Meanwhile, veteran MMA analyst Ariel Helwani has weighed in on the booking. Initially skeptical, he’s now calling it a smart, creative move by the UFC.

Why Ariel Helwani backs Dana White on the Israel Adesanya-Joe Pyfer matchup

“When I heard about it some 14 or so days ago, I was like, oh, hmm, interesting,” he stated. “And then after like a day, I was like, I actually love this booking.” He highlighted multiple benefits for both fighters. “It’s a fight against a guy who’s respected, ranked, hits hard, climbing in his career,” Helwani explained. For Adesanya, it’s strategic positioning. “It’s not like the deep, deep end. It’s not a number one contender fight.”

After Adesanya commented about wanting to fight as fearlessly as he did on his way to the Middleweight belt in his early UFC days, he now has an opportunity to implement it against Pyfer. While Adesanya enters the fight with 3 back-to-back losses, his opponent has three back-to-back wins in his previous three fights. However, as the ranking gap sparked debate, with Adesanya sitting at #6 while Pyfer ranking #15 in the MW division, Helwani defended the creative booking.

“You don’t see it often, but I think it’s actually creative and imaginative,” he stated. “It’s not that different than BSD versus Poirier. I still think he’s [Israel Adesanya] one of the top five, to be conservative, middleweights in the world.”

The March 29th main event represents high stakes for both fighters. For Israel Adesanya, it’s about proving he’s still elite despite recent setbacks. For Pyfer, it’s the career-defining opportunity he’s been chasing. Helwani summarized the appeal perfectly. “Love the fight for Izzy. But of course, how could you not love it for Joe Pyfer? This is the fight he’s been looking for.”

Dana White rarely books such ranking discrepancies. Yet sometimes creative matchmaking produces the most intriguing fights. “This is the opportunity he’s been looking for. It’s a massive leap,” Helwani noted about Pyfer’s chance. Whether Adesanya gets back to the winning column or Pyfer gets the biggest win of his career remains to be seen.

Joe Pyfer reacts to facing Israel Adesanya

Joe Pyfer is well aware of the enormity of this opportunity, as it is rare that someone gets to fight a former titleholder like Israel Adesanya, who will enter the Octagon after a year. The middleweight aspirant won his place through Dana White’s Contender Series. He now has the privilege of fighting a legend for five rounds. A win at UFC Fight Night 271 might open up the division’s top ten for him.

Pyfer’s reaction revealed his gratitude and determination. “I’m blessed for the opportunity against one of the greatest middleweights of all time,” he wrote on Instagram. “Little Joey P is on his way. Hard f—— work incoming. Self-belief and faith can pull any man out of a dark time,” he added. His post concluded with pure intensity. “Let’s go get this s—!!! F—— Joe ‘Bodybagz’ Pyfer!!! What a life.”

Pyfer’s appetite is the perfect opposite of Adesanya’s aspiration for redemption. The number 15-ranked middleweight fighter regards it as his moment to shine. For the experienced ex-middleweight champion, it is proving the skeptics wrong. March 29th is a date that compelling matchmaking will, of course, deliver: high stakes for both fighters with their very different careers crossing at the right moment.