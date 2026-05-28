Dana White Defends Conor McGregor, Jon Jones’ UFC White House Snub With Undependable Dig

Dana White has finally explained why two of the UFC’s most popular fighters, Conor McGregor and Jon Jones, were kept off the upcoming UFC White House card. When the lineup for UFC Freedom 250 was unveiled, many fans were surprised by the absence of some legendary names on the card.

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Even though fighters like Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje headline the card, many fans expected ‘The Notorious’ or Jones to be part of a show taking place directly on the White House lawn.

Conor McGregor’s absence was somewhat understandable, as UFC CEO Dana White later revealed that ‘The Notorious’ would instead face Max Holloway at UFC 329 on July 11. ‘Bones’, on the other hand, became a far bigger talking topic after news emerged that negotiations surrounding the White House card had fallen apart.

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Speaking in a TIME cover story focused on the UFC and President Donald Trump, Dana White defended the final lineup that excluded Jon Jones while also taking a direct shot at the former heavyweight champion’s reliability.

“I have to build a card of people that I’m confident in, and I believe will show up to the fight,” the UFC CEO said. “And Jon Jones is the least dependable guy that you could ever know.”

The comment drew immediate attention because Jon Jones had previously stated that financial disagreements played a significant role in the promotion’s decision not to have him on the card altogether.

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Considering him walking back on his past commitment to fight the then-interim champion, Tom Aspinall, his positive drug tests, and his current health issues, it’s understandable why Dana White would be reluctant about featuring him on the card.

However, for his part, the heavyweight champion had openly claimed that he was “lowballed” during discussions for UFC Freedom 250, fuelling speculation about tension between him and the promotion once again.

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Imago 2024 Republican National Convention MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 18: Dana White, president of Ultimate Fighting Championship UFC speaks during the Republican National Convention RNC at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US, on Thursday, July 18, 2024. United States World. Editorial use only. Please get in touch for any other usage. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxTURxUSAxCANxUKxJPNxITAxFRAxAUSxESPxBELxKORxRSAxHKGxNZL Copyright: x2025xAnadoluxJacekxBoczarskix

At the same time, Dana White remained firm in his support for the final UFC Freedom 250 lineup, despite criticism of its lack of major mainstream stars. According to the UFC’s CEO, the event might instead serve as a springboard for the promotion’s next generation of fighters, such as Josh Hokit, to break into a bigger spotlight.

The White House event is already considered one of the craziest and most ambitious cards in UFC history. Scheduled for June 14 on the South Lawn, the event also doubles as part of America’s 250th anniversary celebrations and President Trump’s 80th birthday festivities.

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Even though critics continue to debate whether the card truly lives up to the historic stage tied to it, Dana White looks far more intent on making sure the fighters booked for the night are actually reliable enough to make it to the cage. As a result, even Jon Jones seems all ready to move forward with his plans to become a free agent and get out of his UFC contract.

Jon Jones may seek Tyron Woodley’s lawyer’s help to get out of the Dana White-led promotion

Jon Jones seemed to be entirely focused on finding a way out of the UFC after being snubbed from the White House card. Dana White has publicly questioned his reliability time and again, so now ‘Bones’ has hinted that he wants freedom to pursue a fight against Francis Ngannou outside the promotion.

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Former UFC champion Tyron Woodley even revealed that Jon Jones recently requested the contact information of lawyer Sam Spira, who Woodley claims helped Conor McGregor secure the Floyd Mayweather boxing match.

“Conor McGregor boxed Floyd Mayweather,” Woodley told NewBettingSites.uk in a recent interview. “My lawyer is the lawyer that actually gave Audie Attar and Conor the play and the manoeuvre to do it through the Ali Act. His name is Sam Spira. He doesn’t get a lot of credit for it.

“If Jon wanted to fight Francis Ngannou, there is a legal way where he can do it. It’s not going to be a cakewalk, but have the legal team deal with it.”

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And apparently, ‘Bones’ immediately showed interest in the idea. Tyron Woodley claimed the heavyweight champion texted him afterwards, asking directly for the lawyer’s contact information.

“Jon texted me afterwards, because Jon knows me,” he continued. “He knows if I say something, I’m not going to be sugarcoating it. As I was saying it on air, my lawyer was watching it, so he sent me a text message of exactly the injunction he would have to do, how he would have to file it, and the process.

“It’s going to be a battle, but this is the way you can do it. Jon asked me himself; he said, ‘Tyron, send me that lawyer’s number that knows that play.’ I said fine, and I forwarded him my lawyer’s info.”

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So, while Dana White keeps stressing reliability for UFC Freedom 250, Jon Jones increasingly seems to be preparing for a real legal battle with the UFC in the hopes of eventually gaining the freedom to pursue the Francis Ngannou fight on his own terms.