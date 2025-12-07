Dana White Defends His Behaviour Toward Tom Apsinall After UFC 321 Eye Poke

“I was very disappointed,” Tom Aspinall had said earlier this week on the Ariel Helwani show while reacting to Dana White’s rather dismissive attitude toward him following the fiasco in Abu Dhabi in October. At the UFC 321 post-fight press conference, the UFC head honcho showed visible frustration with how the main event fight between Aspinall and Gane ended and praised Ciryl Gane for delivering a career-best performance instead of addressing the double eye poke the Brit suffered. These actions created a clear break in Aspinall and White’s relationship. Now, the UFC CEO has opened up and fully defended why he believed his initial response was justified.

“I get it. I don’t remember exactly what I said… that I think his eyes were okay?” White recalled at the UFC 323 post-fight presser last night. “Here’s the thing, I know Tom said I haven’t even talked to him, but we have people all over him right now, checking up on him, making sure he’s good, if he needs any help or a specialist.”

Now, there are multiple things White addressed with this statement. In the Ariel Helwani interview, Tom Aspinall revealed his disappointment that the UFC CEO didn’t share the correct update regarding his eyes. It’s true that White later clarified on the Jim Rome Show that the Brit didn’t suffer a detached retina.

Then, White also confirmed Aspinall’s other point, that he has been dealing more with UFC CBO Hunter Campbell than with Dana White since the whole UFC 321 fiasco unfolded. However, after admitting to most of Aspinall’s recent comments about him, the UFC head honcho went on to defend his remarks about Aspinall’s eye being okay.

“I am no doctor. I am just saying what I’ve heard. It wasn’t said in a way, ‘Oh, I think he’s fine!’ I said, ‘I think Tom’s eyes are good. He’s gonna take some time, heal…’ I wasn’t saying anything negative toward him. I think that things can be taken out of context, or he didn’t see what I said,” Dana White clarified.

This is a developing story…