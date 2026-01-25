Dana White Defends Paramount For Interrupting UFC 324 Broadcast With Ads

UFC 324 marked a major shift in the history of combat sports as it was Paramount’s first-ever UFC event. January 24, 2026, became a turning point with the end of the traditional pay-per-view model. The MMA community no longer has to drop $80 on a single night. Even though the access was cheaper, ads were displayed throughout the event during walkouts and corner conversations. When Dana White was questioned about the same, he did not dodge the criticism.

Fans questioned the new viewing experience as it interrupted some part of the broadcast. The change ignited debates over whether the ad-filled events were here to stay. However, Dana White’s response sure suggested subtle hints of how complicated this new change can be for the promotion.

Dana White responds to Paramount broadcast concerns

As questions around the ad-heavy broadcast created buzz, Dana White was asked directly about the viewing experience following UFC 324. In response, the UFC president said, “I haven’t seen it yet. And all this is a work in progress. It’s $8.99. You’re not paying, you know, however much anymore. These guys have to make some money, too. So yeah.”

The interviewer then questioned further, asking whether such decisions would ultimately fall under Paramount’s control. He asked if White would review the broadcast and consider preserving moments like corner audio during high-stakes fights, or if the promotion was simply bound by the terms of the streaming deal. Responding with a noticeably measured tone, Dana White said, “Well, that is a fact. Let’s start there. But these guys are incredible to work with already.”

Dana White‘s answer clearly hinted at a defensive brink. The UFC brass seemed rather keen to protect the deal he has committed to. The shift to PPV, as per White, was not a compromise; rather, it was access given to fans all over who previously were priced out. According to him, the new format would surely give the sport a much wider audience than before.

White also made it clear that the Paramount move didn’t only benefit the spectators. The shift to Paramount helped revise the bonus structure, which benefited the fighters.

UFC 324 showcases the impact of Dana White’s revamped bonus structure

Dana White’s restructured bonus system gave out a hefty amount at UFC 324 compared to their previous bonus structure. Fighters entered the cage to deliver finishes and knockouts this time. The night ended with White giving out an amount of $450,000 in total bonuses, making the shift to Paramount a statement.

With major changes to post-fight bonuses, White sure made a statement. New structure bonuses see a huge jump, from $50,000 to $100,000 now. The total now adds upto $400,000 being allocated for its four main awards. Plus, fighters with submissions or knockouts are now eligible to receive $25,000 worth of bonuses.

Ty Miller started the fight when he knocked out Adam Fugitt. Josh Hokit won the performance bonus when he finished Denzel Freeman at the end of the opening round. Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett each received $100,000 Fight of the Night bonuses. Nikita Krylov finished his dominating fight against Modestas Bukauskas with a successful stoppage. The new $25,000 bonus became operational through those finishes, which proved its existence beyond theoretical boundaries.

The result remained unchanged because the finish met all requirements of the new regulations. White declared that the event would distribute $400,000 through two Performance of the Night bonuses and the Fight of the Night award, while additional knockout incentives raised the total bonus payout to USD 450,000.