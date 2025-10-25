Dana White Delivers Justice to Tom Aspinall, Ciryl Gane, & Another Top Heavyweight at UFC 321

UFC 321 kicked off like another blockbuster event, but descended into utter mayhem by the end. On the undercard, Alexander Volkov rebounded from his loss to Ciryl Gane with a hard-fought split decision win over Jailton Almeida. Meanwhile, Umar Nurmagomedov got back in the win column after his setback against Merab Dvalishvili, dominating Mario Bautista en route to a unanimous decision.

Later in the night, Mackenzie Dern claimed victory over Virna Jandiroba in their rematch to become the new strawweight champion. But when the main event began, it barely got the chance to unfold. Ciryl Gane accidentally poked Tom Aspinall in both eyes simultaneously, forcing an immediate pause as doctors rushed in. Moments later, the bout was ruled a no-contest. The Etihad Arena erupted in chaos. But Dana White has the answer!

Dana White has the solution for Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane

Boos rained down, social media exploded, and somehow, Aspinall became the target of backlash—despite being blameless. With fans demanding answers, UFC CEO Dana White has finally broken his silence on what comes next. In the aftermath, White addressed the situation with Asinall and Gane, confirming that a rematch will happen when Asinall recovers from his injury.

“Yes,” he responded. “Total pain in the a—, but yes [we will rearrange the fight].” He further added, “Great showing, s— ending.” White added, “After the [Jon] Jones fight, a lot of people wrote Cyril Gane off. He looked damn good tonight. It looked like we were in for a few rounds and a good fight.”

Meanwhile, MMA Orbit reported that White also commented on Alexander Volkov’s performance. They wrote, “Dana White says he was happy when Alexander Volkov’s hand was raised as he doesn’t like to see fighters just stalling and holding their opponent down.” Notably, Aspinall had expressed interest in fighting Volkov after Gane.

But that doesn’t appear to be happening now. In the meantime, someone else shared their take on the underwhelming ending to UFC 321.

Alex Pereira wants to make the heavyweight division great again

Alex Pereira has once again stirred the MMA world with a bold statement following the controversial end to UFC 321’s main event between Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane. The reigning light heavyweight champion, fresh off reclaiming his title against Magomed Ankalaev, took to Instagram and shared a clip of himself reacting to the end of the fight.

“Let’s make the Heavyweight division great again. 🗿+🦴=🏠,” he captioned the post. While Pereira didn’t directly mention either fighter, his timing couldn’t have been more deliberate. The no-contest result between Aspinall and Gane has left the heavyweight picture in disarray, and Pereira’s post immediately sparked speculation about his next move.

‘Poatan’ has previously expressed interest in moving to the heavyweight division to fight Jon Jones. However, with Jones losing Dana White’s favor, Aspinall could potentially have landed that bout.

That being said, it appears Tom Aspinall’s next trip to the Octagon has already been set in motion. Unfortunately, it’s not against a new opponent, as fans will have to wait to see the conclusion for a few more months. When do you think the rematch will be?