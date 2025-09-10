Dana White Denies Fighter Pay ‘Gag Order,’ Slams NSAC: UFC Stars “Eat What You Kill”

Dana White is in Las Vegas this week not only to promote his first boxing event, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez vs. Terence “Bud” Crawford, but also to address a long-standing issue: UFC fighter pay. The “Once In a Lifetime” bout, scheduled for September 13, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium, will also mark the debut of White’s new Zuffa Boxing promotion. Amid the anticipation, the UFC CEO used interviews to push back against claims that his fighters are underpaid in comparison to their professional boxing peers.

Dana White defends UFC fighter pay amid comparisons to boxing

In a candid interview with Vegas PBS, the UFC head honcho addressed long-standing allegations that UFC fighters are underpaid in comparison to professional boxers. He emphasized that the UFC’s pay model differs from boxing, with money distributed more broadly among fighters, including some who would be labeled “journeymen” in boxing yet earn millions in the UFC.

He said, “You eat what you kill. I mean, if you are a huge star like Conor McGregor or Ronda Rousey, many people have proven that they could sell pay-per-views, and you eat what you kill here. We also have guys that would be considered journeymen in boxing who make millions of dollars. So, the whole fighter pay thing is completely not true.” He went on to criticize the media and the general public for oversimplifying fighter pay debates.

According to White, many comparisons ignore the reality of payouts in boxing. The UFC CEO dismissed accusations about fighter compensation, claiming that many debates are merely sound bites without context. He pointed out that most boxers make very little money, sometimes only $100 a round or $15,000 for a title fight, while UFC fighters are guaranteed pay that often exceeds that of non-elite boxers, even before factoring in PPV bonuses and sponsorship.

Dana White‘s words come as the UFC’s pay continued to remain under scrutiny following a $375 million class-action settlement over past antitrust and wage claims. While the settlement impacted veteran fighters, the UFC boss emphasized that it does not reflect today’s pay structure, which he believes fairly compensates both stars, as well as the broader roster, through a more evenly distributed system.

White opens up on transparency, gag orders, and the role of athletic commissions

Dana White also addressed allegations that UFC fighters are barred from discussing their salary. He categorically refuted any “gag order,” stating that fighters are allowed to declare their earnings but frequently opt not to do so for personal reasons. “They could all sit down and do full interviews on what they make. They just don’t want to,” he told Vegas PBS, adding that it is ultimately up to the fighters themselves.

The UFC boss cited practical reasons behind fighters’ discretion, such as unwanted attention from people seeking favors. “When people find out what you made, it makes life a lot tougher. There’s a lot of people sitting around looking for handouts when they find out you made millions of dollars.” He noted that while any fighter could openly share their full pay structure, most choose not to, finding it an unusual thing to do.

Dana White also attacked the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) for failing to release fighter purses on a consistent basis, pointing out that other commissions, like California’s CSAC, make that information public. “All that stuff is supposed to be transparent, but there are other states that would release it to you,” the head honcho stated.

White stated that the lack of transparency contributes to misconceptions about UFC pay, even as the organization increases bonuses under its $7.7 billion Paramount broadcast contract, which provides additional benefits beyond PPV revenue.