Dana White Details How Daughter’s Emotional Struggle Made Him Take Her to Charlie Kirk’s Memorial

When 90,000 people filled State Farm Stadium to pay their final respects to Charlie Kirk, one face in the crowd stood out: Dana White’s. The UFC CEO, known for his blunt edge and iron composure, wasn’t there as the boss of the world’s biggest fight promotion. He was there as a father.

The tragic assassination of Kirk at Utah Valley University had stunned the country, but for White’s family, it hit closer to home. His 19-year-old daughter, Savannah White, a college student in Florida, had followed Kirk’s work closely. And when the news broke, she was shattered.

During the DWCS (Dana White’s Contender Series) Week 10 post-fight press conference, White was asked about attending the service and why it was so important to him. His answer was short but powerful. “Yeah, obviously the Charlie Kirk thing affected a lot of people, including my daughter,” White said. “I had my daughter with me. She goes to college down in Florida, and she really took the Charlie Kirk thing hard. So she came with me and, I don’t really know how to describe what it was like, but I felt like I had to be there.”

For White, it wasn’t about public relations or making a statement. It was about being a father. The UFC boss, who’s built a reputation for being blunt and battle-hardened, found himself in an unfamiliar position, comforting a child through a national tragedy.

In fact, in an appearance on Logan Paul‘s Impaulsive podcast, the UFC boss had confessed, “I was actually surprised by how impacted my kids were. My kids used to watch him on social media. My daughter, she’s 19, she’s in college, and she’s been just destroyed over this thing for the last couple days. You have to feel horrible for his family. It’s f— crazy.”

For those who followed Charlie Kirk, his connection to the UFC wasn’t accidental. Kirk, an avid sports fan, admired Dana White for his unfiltered honesty and leadership style. The two first crossed paths in 2023, when White appeared on Kirk’s podcast, The Charlie Kirk Show. The conversation, which veered between sports, business, and personal philosophy, struck a chord with fans on both sides. Kirk once described Dana as “the best president of any sports league.”

In the wake of Kirk’s assassination, the UFC was among the first major organizations to announce a tribute. For a promotion that rarely pauses for anything, the gesture spoke volumes. Fighters like Henry Cejudo, Jorge Masvidal, Gilbert Burns, and Aljamain Sterling all posted tributes online. But at the memorial, Dana White wasn’t the promoter or the celebrity. He was a father watching his daughter grieve for someone she admired from afar and realizing that no amount of fame or money shields a parent from that kind of heartbreak. In fact, the UFC head honcho had previously defended free speech in the aftermath of Kirk’s passing.

UFC boss’s blunt take on free speech and cancel culture

Dana White has always been blunt, but in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, he’s been unwavering. Speaking to 60 Minutes, White stood firm on his belief that free speech, even the kind most people can’t stomach, must be protected.

According to the UFC boss, “I hate [cancel culture]. On both sides, all the stuff that’s going on with Charlie [Kirk] right now, these people are going out and saying stuff and you’re seeing people fired or kicked out of school.”

The UFC CEO didn’t shy away from calling out what he sees as hypocrisy in the current climate as he continued, “People are going to do dumb things. I don’t like trying to destroy people’s lives over doing something dumb.” White’s comments came after a string of controversies, from comedian Jimmy Kimmel’s temporary suspension to heated online feuds over Kirk’s political legacy.

But it wasn’t the first time Dana White refused to bow to public pressure. When fighter Bryce Mitchell drew backlash for questionable comments during a podcast, White condemned the remarks but didn’t punish him. His reasoning was simple: freedom of speech has to apply, even when it’s uncomfortable.

And so, what began as a tragedy that shattered his daughter’s heart became a moment of reflection for him as both a parent and a leader. He didn’t attend the memorial as the face of the UFC, but as a dad trying to help his child process loss in a world that often feels unforgiving. Yet, even amid the emotion, Dana White stayed true to his principles. His defense of free speech, no matter how divisive, showed that empathy and conviction can coexist. Whether it’s standing by his fighters or standing beside his daughter, White’s actions speak louder than his soundbites.