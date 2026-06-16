Dana White, Donald Trump Respond to Josh Hokit’s Michelle Obama Disrespect

The highly charged spectacle of UFC Freedom 250 on the White House South Lawn delivered breathtaking violence inside the cage, but a post-fight mic drop has managed to steal the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. While undefeated heavyweight rising star Josh Hokit defeated fan-favorite knockout artist Derrick Lewis, his post-fight speech has left Dana White and President Donald Trump scrambling to distance themselves from a massive public relations nightmare.

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Despite his reputation as an extreme free-speech absolutist who refuses to muzzle his fighters, Dana White condemned the viral moment.

“I understand that the Obamas are public figures, but I’m completely against saying nasty and false things about people’s families,” White said in a text statement he gave to TIME. “Everyone knows my position on free speech, but I hate that kind of nonsense.”

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Imago 2024 Republican National Convention MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 18: Dana White, president of Ultimate Fighting Championship UFC speaks during the Republican National Convention RNC at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US, on Thursday, July 18, 2024. United States World. Editorial use only. Please get in touch for any other usage. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxTURxUSAxCANxUKxJPNxITAxFRAxAUSxESPxBELxKORxRSAxHKGxNZL Copyright: x2025xAnadoluxJacekxBoczarskix

The UFC CEO’s public reprimand follows a history of distaste for Hokit’s persona. After the fighter’s breakout performance at UFC 327, White clearly admitted to the media that he isn’t a big fan of the rising heavyweight’s personality and that while self-promotion pushes the needle, ultimate judgment begins and ends with performance inside the Octagon.

Donald Trump also appeared uneasy with the remarks. ‘The Incredible Hok’ rushed over to the cageside to drape a heavy chain around the president’s neck following the stoppage win, and the president initially embraced the gesture. However, his demeanor changed visibly after Michelle Obama‘s comment echoed across the lawn.

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“Michelle Obama is a man, am I right, America?” Hokit said.

Video footage shows the POTUS removing the chain moments later as the crowd reacted to the wild statement. Even though Donald Trump has previously expressed his dislike for the Obamas, the crass, internet-born conspiracy theory seemed out of place for a celebratory event commemorating his 80th birthday.

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As expected, the outrage swiftly rippled throughout the political and media landscape. And even faithful allies were unwilling to defend the stunt.

Barstool Sports founder calls for action against Josh Hokit for White House comment

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, who voted for Trump in 2024, used Monday’s episode of Wake Up Barstool on FS1 to demand accountability for the demeaning statement against Michelle Obama.

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“There was one moment I do think Trump has to denounce, and anybody associated with it has to denounce,” he said. “And that’s that crazy fighter guy… he won the fight, he took the microphone, and he made a derogatory comment about Michelle Obama.

“I don’t care what you think about the Obamas or anything; that has to be an immediate denounce. I have no problem with the event. I guess you run that risk, because these [UFC] guys are lunatics. But that was the only thing, Trump should denounce it [and] he should say that was totally wrong.”

Of course, the Octagon has long been used as a particularly abrasive political bully home ground, and a clear example of it was former UFC fighter Colby Covington‘s controversial post-fight outburst back in 2020.

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Following a win over Tyron Woodley, Covington used his platform to dedicate his win to military first responders before shifting his attention to NBA superstar LeBron James for his advocacy for causes such as the Black Lives Matter movement.

“This world would not be safe without you guys,” Covington said while speaking about the first responders. “You keep us safe, not these woke athletes, man. I’m sick of these woke athletes, and these spineless cowards like LeBron James.”

But while Colby Covington’s insults targeted a fellow athlete, Josh Hokit’s decision to speak out against the former first woman on the actual lawn of the White House has surely landed ‘The Incredible Hok’ in uncharted, incredibly deep water with Dana White and the promotion.