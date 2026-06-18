Dana White Donald Trump Team Up for Unexpected Fight Bonus to ‘Incredible’ UFC Freedom 250 Performers

The historic UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House was a massive success, with Justin Gaethje pulling off an all-time upset in the main event by defeating Ilia Topuria in the fourth round. However, one of the most impressive performances of the night took place entirely outside of the cage.

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Given the magnitude of the event, UFC Freedom 250 opened with the national anthem being performed by Zach Brown. In addition, the United States Marine Band—popularly known as “The President’s Own”—also played live music throughout the evening, performing fighters’ walkout songs completely live, and it surely left a massive mark on President Donald Trump and Dana White.

In fact, the duo has now decided to pair up and award them a surprise “fight bonus”.

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“The day that they were out there rehearsing the first day, I went out and listened to them sing ‘Thunder Struck’,” the UFC CEO told Pat McAfee. “It was incredible. I mean, the band is so off the charts.

“The band is so off the charts that the President leans over to me and said, “I’m going to give the band a fight bonus.’ I’m going to give them a bonus tonight.’ And, Mr. President, I’m going to match your bonus that you’re going to give the band.”

Imago April 12, 2025, Miami, Fl, United States: U.S President Donald Trump, right, greets UFC CEO Dana White, left, during the UFC 314 at the Kaseya Center, April 12, 2025 in Miami, Florida. Trump attended the mixed martial arts match with DOGE Director Elon Musk, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Miami United States – ZUMAp138 20250412_zaa_p138_011 Copyright: xDanielxTorok/WhitexHousex

Yes, you read it right. And for now, Donald Trump is unaware that the UFC head honcho intends to match his gesture, as Dana White has not spoken with him since the event’s conclusion. The President flew to France shortly after the card wrapped up to attend the G7 Summit, where he and other global leaders reportedly talked about the unique sporting spectacle that had just taken place on the South Lawn.

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As far as the public record shows, this joint bonus appears to be entirely unprecedented. There has never been a time in UFC history that the promotion has ever awarded official, UFC-style bonuses to non-fighters, and nor has any sitting or former U.S. president joined the promotion in awarding such a bonus to performers at a UFC event.

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So, there’s no doubt that UFC Freedom 250 surely was one of its kind. In fact, the surprise bonus for the United States Marine Band follows a night in which the promotion had already spent a historic amount of money on fighter bonuses.

UFC Freedom 250 saw a record-breaking bonus paid out by Dana White

After the UFC significantly upped its regular post-fight financial structure for the White House event, several fighters returned home with wallets bulging at the seams. According to reports, the promotion raised the Fight of the Night award from $100,000 to $400,000, and the Performance of the Night bonus from $100,000 to a whopping $425,000.

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In the main event, Justin Gaethje defeated Ilia Topuria to claim the undisputed lightweight championship and earned both Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night, earning ‘The Highlight’ a whopping $825,000 in bonus money alone.

‘El Matador’, who suffered his first career loss when his corner threw in the towel after the fourth round, received $400,000 for his part in the Fight of the Night.

The other $425,000 Performance of the Night bonus was given to Ciryl Gane, who defeated Alex Pereira in the co-main event via second-round knockout to win the interim heavyweight championship. However, Alex Pereira is completely going off on how the fight ended and may even seek legal action against the referee Herb Dean.

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In addition to the fireworks from the two headlining fights, the five other main card bouts all ended in spectacular style. Sean O’Malley, Josh Hokit, Mauricio Ruffy, Bo Nickal, and Diego Lopes received $25,000 knockout bonuses, finishing off a historic and lucrative night for the promotion’s roster.