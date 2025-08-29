Dana White Draws Out Alex Pereira’s Reaction as JDM vs. Islam Makhachev Confirmed for UFC 322: Card, Date, and Venue Update

Madison Square Garden has hosted some of the biggest moments in combat sports. And come November, it will once again serve as the backdrop for a fight that could redefine divisions. UFC CEO Dana White has now confirmed that Islam Makhachev will clash with Jack Della Maddalena later this year for the welterweight crown!

The announcement set the MMA world buzzing, not just for the fight itself but for what it represents: a chance at greatness, a collision of styles, and perhaps a rewriting of the pound-for-pound hierarchy.

On X, MMA journalist Marcel Dorff broke the news straight from White, writing, “Champion Jack Della Maddalena will fight Islam Makhachev at #UFC322 on November 15th. (per Dana White).” He followed with two more blockbuster additions. “Champion Valentina Shevchenko will fight Zhang Weili at #UFC322 on November 15th. Leon Edwards will fight Carlos Prates at #UFC322 on November 15th.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The announcement was later confirmed by ESPN, which added the crucial detail: “Jack Della Maddalena will defend his UFC welterweight title against Islam Makhachev at Madison Square Garden in New York at UFC 322, Dana White announced.” Just like that, UFC 322 has now transformed into one of the most loaded cards of the year.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Interestingly, this fight was already being whispered about before White made it official. Ali Abdelaziz, Makhachev’s outspoken manager, had dropped a heavy hint. Asked on Submission Radio if MSG in November was still the target, he didn’t hesitate as he stated, “Listen, at the end of the day, the fight is done. But like I always respectful to the promotion, it’s their job. They didn’t announce the fight. But I know this, by the end of the year, Australia going to have no champions.”

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

As for Alex Pereira, he reacted to the UFC boss’s announcement by jumping on the Instagram live session to add his trademark phrase, “Chama,” followed by fire emojis. And who can blame him?

For Islam Makhachev, this is more than a title shot. It’s a test of legacy. Can he dominate at welterweight the way he did at lightweight? Or will Maddalena’s striking, pressure, and undefeated UFC record prove too much?

After all, the Australian has been nothing short of flawless in the UFC. He stormed through names like Randy Brown, Kevin Holland, and Gilbert Burns before edging Belal Muhammad in a tactical five-rounder to seize the welterweight crown.

But now, he faces a challenge unlike any other. Makhachev’s suffocating wrestling, control, and relentless style make him one of the most feared fighters in the world. And he recently sent waves in the combat sports world as he unveiled his new welterweight physique!

Islam Makhachev shows off welterweight gains as Dana White confirms UFC 322 clash with Jack Della Maddalena

Fresh training footage out of Dagestan shows the former lightweight king running through mountain trails, his frame visibly bulked up. The lean 155-pounder who once cut down hard to make championship weight now looks like he’s carrying extra muscle, without losing that trademark speed. For fans and fighters alike, it was the first glimpse of what Islam Makhachev at 170 pounds really means.

This evolution didn’t happen overnight. His transition from lightweight to welterweight began back in May, when Dana White confirmed that Makhachev would vacate the 155-pound strap and shift divisions. At the time, the matchup with Jack Della Maddalena was only speculation. Now, with the official date set for November 15 at Madison Square Garden, the training clips have taken on a whole new significance.

UK broadcaster TNT Sports captured the reaction of many when they reported, “Islam Makhachev looks noticeably more muscular as he eyes up a move to welterweight.” It wasn’t just the casual fanbase that noticed; MMA accounts across social media quickly began buzzing about how this new version of Islam could pose problems even for an undefeated champion like Maddalena.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As such, the hype is already reaching the boiling point, and the storylines are irresistible: striker vs. wrestler, Australia vs. Dagestan. Add Shevchenko vs. Zhang and Edwards vs. Prates to the same night, and UFC 322 feels less like a card and more like a turning point for the sport.

So the question remains, whose reign survives November 15th? Will Jack Della Maddalena defend home turf at welterweight, or will Islam Makhachev’s power at 170 prove too much to deny? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!