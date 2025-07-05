Dana White Drops 4th of July Promo for Similar Truck Daniel Cormier Got Stolen

When it comes to timing, Dana White rarely misses. Whether it’s announcing blockbuster fights or firing up fanbases, the UFC boss has a knack for dropping content that turns heads. So when his latest Fourth of July post hit social media, complete with horsepower, and a heavy dose of patriotism, it was hard not to notice one detail!

In a high-octane promo for RAM trucks shared on his Instagram story, White delivered a voiceover filled with American bravado. The UFC CEO’s voice played over the ad as he stated, “Americans, we can do anything we want. Except one thing. We just can’t stop being American”

The rest was pure spectacle as he continued, “Because since that revolution they said we’d lose, we just couldn’t choose to stop being American. We put Hemi VH back on the strip and packed eight layers in a seven-layer dip. We’re body slams and blue suede shoes, rock and roll, jazz and blues.”

NASCAR, monster trucks, mullets, and power boats, Dana White rolled them all into a roaring celebration of freedom, ending with, “Nothing stops America and nothing stops RAM.”

But here’s the kicker, just days earlier, UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier had his own $224,950 RAM TRX stolen from the San Jose airport as he was returning from his commentary duties at UFC 317! In a video shared on X, the former champ-champ explained that he had only owned the truck for a short while before it abruptly vanished from the parking structure.

The San Jose Police are currently investigating as per Cormier’s update as he added, “This is some real bulls— man! Thank you to the San Jose PD, who are all over this s—!”

But while the MMA sphere rallied behind him, not everyone responded with sympathy. Chael Sonnen, never one to hold back, mocked ‘DC’ on their Good Guy/Bad Guy podcast. He sarcastically claimed Cormier buys a new Raptor every year, then flipped him off, twice! “What an elitist p— you are,” he joked, before poking fun at Cormier’s soft golf shirts and seemingly modest image.

But while this 4 of July post might have unintentionally got Daniel Cormier caught in the crossfire, 2026 is set to be a landmark year for the UFC and Dana White. All due to a bombshell announcement made by the US President himself!

President Donald Trump tags the UFC and Dana White for a groundbreaking America 250 celebration

During a fiery speech in Des Moines, Iowa, President Donald Trump made a patriotic promise that left fight fans stunned. According to Trump, “Does anybody watch UFC? The great Dana White? We’re going to have a UFC fight. We’re going to have a UFC fight – think of this – on the grounds of the White House. We have a lot of land there.”

The historic bout will reportedly draw up to 25,000 fans and serve as a central event during America’s 250th birthday celebration. And with his storied history with Dana White, this was more than just talk. Their friendship stretches back over two decades and Trump once even hosted a UFC event at his Taj Mahal casino back in 2001, when the promotion struggled to find venues.

Since then, White has been vocal in his support of Trump, calling him a “fighter” and, after last year’s failed assassination attempt, labeling him “the legitimate, ultimate, American badass of all time.” The President also added that this event will be one of many tied to ‘America 250,’ the nationwide celebration of the country’s founding. So, from Daniel Cormier’s misfortune to Donald Trump’s explosive ‘America 250’ announcement, it’s clear that the UFC isn’t just about Octagon battles anymore, it’s becoming part of the cultural main stage.

And Dana White’s fingerprints on everything from car promos to presidential partnerships. With him at the helm, the spectacle surrounding the promotion is only going to get bigger and louder!