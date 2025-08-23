brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBATennisNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/UFC

Dana White Drops One Major Fix for Alex Pereira’s UFC 320 Main Card

BySudeep Sinha

Aug 23, 2025 | 8:30 AM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Back in March, Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev went head-to-head at UFC 313 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Now, the two are set for a highly anticipated rematch at the very same venue on October 4th at UFC 320—the first pay-per-view card following September. As if the main event wasn’t already huge, the UFC just raised the stakes by stacking the main card even further.

Alongside Pereira vs. Ankalaev II, fans were already set to see bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili defend his title against Cory Sandhagen. The card also had Khalil Rountree taking on Jiří Procházka, plus Abus Magomedov vs. Joe Pyfer. And now, thanks to Dana White and UFC, another high-profile fight has been added—making UFC 320 one of the most loaded cards of the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

UFC 320 welcomes Josh Emmett vs. Youssef Zalal

Damon Martin, senior reporter at MMA Fighting, revealed on X, “Josh Emmett vs Youssef Zalal added to #UFC320 in October. Here’s the new main card.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Can Pereira vs. Ankalaev II live up to the hype, or will another fight steal the show?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved