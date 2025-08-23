Dana White Drops One Major Fix for Alex Pereira’s UFC 320 Main Card

Back in March, Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev went head-to-head at UFC 313 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Now, the two are set for a highly anticipated rematch at the very same venue on October 4th at UFC 320—the first pay-per-view card following September. As if the main event wasn’t already huge, the UFC just raised the stakes by stacking the main card even further.
Alongside Pereira vs. Ankalaev II, fans were already set to see bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili defend his title against Cory Sandhagen. The card also had Khalil Rountree taking on Jiří Procházka, plus Abus Magomedov vs. Joe Pyfer. And now, thanks to Dana White and UFC, another high-profile fight has been added—making UFC 320 one of the most loaded cards of the year.
UFC 320 welcomes Josh Emmett vs. Youssef Zalal
Damon Martin, senior reporter at MMA Fighting, revealed on X, “Josh Emmett vs Youssef Zalal added to #UFC320 in October. Here’s the new main card.”
Josh Emmett vs Youssef Zalal added to #UFC320 in October. Here’s the new main card pic.twitter.com/TZ9UrBXBDe
— Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) August 23, 2025
Can Pereira vs. Ankalaev II live up to the hype, or will another fight steal the show?