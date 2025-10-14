Dana White Earns Fans’ Rare Trust With Banger Fight for UFC 322: Jack Della Maddalena vs Islam Makhachev

After a long time, there is a real superfight feel surrounding UFC 322. Former lightweight champion who never lost the belt, Islam Makhachev, will butt heads against the reigning welterweight champion, Jack Della Maddalena, in the main event, in what can be a Fight of the Year candidate. But that’s not the only fight fans are eagerly waiting for because Dana White has received love and praise after he added another high-stakes welterweight matchup on the card.

Divisions need to keep moving, and that’s exactly what we are going to get at UFC 322. The Makhachev-Della Maddalena headliner will have welterweight contenders Sean Brady and Michael Morales battle it out, according to certain sources, including Home of Fight. However, the term they have used is that the fight is ‘targeted’ for UFC 322 because, as of now, there is no official announcement regarding it.

This is a pretty interesting matchup, with the New York Post calling it “a super fight at welterweight.” We’re not getting one, but two super fights at UFC 322. If we take a look at Sean Brady and Michael Morales’ records, it surely is a matchup that is most likely to deliver. Brady, who’s 8-1 in the UFC, is on a 3-fight winning streak, has only one defeat in his career. On the other hand, Michael Morales is undefeated and has scored multiple 1st-round finishes. A win will certainly bring them closer to realizing their title dreams.

via Imago December 2, 2023, AUSTIN, TEXAS, United States: Austin, TX- Sean Brady during his fight in Welterweight Bout during UFC FIGHT NIGHT event at Moody Center, Austin United States AUSTIN United States – ZUMAr187 20231202_zsp_r187_035 Copyright: xJustinxRenfroex

Since the fighters’ stats tell the tale, the fans on Reddit were understandably excited for this non-title bout. While there were a few skeptical remarks from the community, the majority of the people sided with Dana White, calling UFC 322 a PPV for the ages. Here are their reactions.

Fans praise Dana White while expressing excitement for UFC 322

“Banger” was the word that most fans used to describe the matchup between Sean Brady and Michael Morales. Both fighters have eighteen professional wins in MMA, so it will be interesting to see who’s the first to get to the nineteenth victory. “Excited for this one,” wrote another fan, which was a pat on Dana White’s back because his matchmaking isn’t always appreciated by the fandom.

via Imago UFC Fight Night – Burns vs Morales: Weigh-ins LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 16: Michael Morales steps on the scale for the official weigh-ins at UFC Apex for UFC Fight Night – Burns vs Morales on May 16, 2025 in Las Vegas, NV, United States. Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages Las Vegas, NV UFC Apex LAS VEGAS, NV United States Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

As we’ve mentioned above, there’s a sentiment among fans that the Brady vs Morales fight is one of the many exciting matchups on UFC 322. Besides that and the two title fights, the PPV features Leon Edwards, Carlos Prates, and more. “On paper, best card since UFC 300. This is ridiculously stacked,” a fan wrote in that regard. Meanwhile, fans believe that Sean Brady and Michael Morales could have been a co-main event as well. “Great matchup, I only wish it was a 5-rounder. Idk if they let it go the distance, though. Great test to see with morales stacks at WW.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Then there were those fans who seemed quite skeptical about the logic behind this matchup. With one Reddit user commenting, “This fight makes absolutely no sense but is a guaranteed banger,” another claimed that Brady should be fighting someone ranked higher than Morales. “Feels like a massive step backwards for Brady tbh.” They are hoping that a win here leads to a title shot for Sean Brady, which is something that he’s been looking for. “Brady wins this, he better get the title shot next, cause this a risky fight for him.”

It appears that UFC 322 will have a massive impact on how the welterweight division shapes up after we get the outcome of the main event title fight. Regardless, let us know what you think about Dana White’s UFC 322 matchmaking in the comments section down below.