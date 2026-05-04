Dana White Enlists Military Support for One Threat That Could Derail UFC White House

Dana White has spent months promoting the UFC White House card as the most ambitious event in combat sports history. Historic venue, massive fights, military coordination, and national attention are unlike anything the promotion has ever seen before. But underneath all the show sits one uncomfortable truth: nature still has the final say.

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And there is only one thing that can stop the event. Speaking with Lara Trump on Fox News, the head honcho stated clearly that rain would not matter, nor would snow. Delays, adjustments, and logistical chaos can all be managed. However, lightning is the one threat that has the potential to seriously derail plans.

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“I hate outdoors,” the UFC CEO said. “Outdoors is just way too unpredictable, and we’ve gone over this, and if it rains, we’re going; if it snows, we’re going.

“The only thing that will stop us is lightning.”

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And to be well prepared for this big hurdle, the promotion is now working directly with the military.

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“But we’re working with the military,” he continued in the interview. “So, the military knows the weather 10 days out, and they’ll notify us every two hours 10 days out; 7 days out, they’ll notify us every hour.

“There’s also another company that does it for concerts and things like that; they’re very good too.”

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That reveals how high the stakes truly are. This isn’t just another fight night. Around 4,500 people are expected on the South Lawn, the most of them are servicemen and women, with over 80,000 expected to gather at the Ellipse to watch on gigantic screens.

Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje are the headliners of this massive event, with Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane in the co-main, and an additional $1M bonus make this arguably the most loaded and politically sensitive card the UFC has ever staged.

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Head honcho Dana White despises outdoor events because they relinquish control. But this one is different, because for the first time, the UFC CEO has the U.S. military helping him fight the weather itself.

But even then, one lightning strike could change everything. It is worth noting that it isn’t just Dana White who is concerned about what destiny may have in plans, as even Joe Rogan has expresses concern with UFC White House event due to the timing.

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Joe Rogan shows skepticism towards Dana White’s White House plans

If Dana White is fighting the weather, Joe Rogan is facing a totally different storm. Because, while lightning may be the only physical factor capable of delaying the UFC White House card, Rogan says the bigger issue is what is going on beyond the Octagon—and outside America’s borders. That is where his skepticism stems from.

Speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan admitted that the entire concept sounded “crazy,” not because of the fights, but because of the moment in history it is being staged in.

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“It sounds crazy,” Rogan said on The Joe Rogan Experience. “I know it’s going to be very high security and high stress and weird to have a fight at the White House in the middle of a f—— war.

“I would hope the war will be sorted out by June, but quite honestly, I’m not confident that’s going to be the case. That will be weird, having this very high-profile event where everybody is in one place at one time.”

This adds another layer to Dana White’s challenge. Head honcho Dana White is already balancing military logistics, weather surveillance, broadcast planning, and unparalleled security for a June 14 event unlike any other in the sport’s history. However, Joe Rogan’s comments serve as a reminder that nature isn’t the only uncertain force looming over the event.

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Timing is crucial. Global events matter. The White House card may still be a historic triumph—but with lightning in the skies and uncertainty on the ground, it is obvious that this event contains risks that no fight promotion has ever faced before.