Dana White Envisions Tom Hardy and Mark Zuckerberg Grappling in UFC BJJ Dream Scenario

Dana White‘s entry into the grappling world has been well-received as the UFC BJJ: Road To The Title has drawn a lot of fans’ interest. With Mikey Musumeci‘s arrival in the promotion, things are looking good when it comes to bringing in the fans of the sport. However, the 55-year-old is not just looking to pair up full-time BJJ competitors for matchups, as he’s got eyes on bringing in big-time celebrities as well.

When it comes to the UFC, it’s not for everyone, as becoming an MMA fighter takes years of dedication and a special athlete. But when it comes to jiu-jitsu, a lot of celebrities compete in tournaments. Dana White mentioned the likes of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Hollywood A-lister Tom Hardy‘s experience in competing and winning BJJ tournaments, and has welcomed them to compete in UFC BJJ because the platform is for anyone who wants a taste of it.

“There’s actors and athletes, you’d be surprised. [Mark] Zuckerberg has competed in tournaments. Mario Lopez competes in tournaments. Tom Hardy competes in tournaments. So, this is a spot anybody could come and compete here in jiu-jitsu,” the UFC CEO told TMZ. It’s important to note that Dana White isn’t just throwing around random celebrities for BJJ matchups. He’s actually talking about people who are genuinely good at it, and he believes Zuckerberg and Hardy are legit in grappling. There are several clips on social media of both of them competing and winning tournaments.

“If Mark keeps training and competing and whatever, he could literally come here and fight in UFC BJJ, 100 percent. Tom Hardy, Mario Lopez, and many, many other actors that are really good jiu-jitsu guys that nobody knows about. That would be absolutely awesome,” Dana White further added.

Well, Dana White certainly doesn’t want to try a CM Punk experiment in UFC BJJ, given how terribly it went for the WWE superstar. However, he’s really looking forward to getting Tom Hardy, Mark Zuckerberg, and any other celebrities who’ve had a pedigree in grappling. But why did the UFC CEO decide to dive into the grappling world? Well, he claims that everything started with jiu-jitsu.

Dana White reveals his decision to get into BJJ

More than a couple of decades ago, Dana White and former UFC owners Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta started training in jiu-jitsu before acquiring the promotion in 2001. That piqued their interest in martial arts, which led them to buy the world’s biggest MMA promotion in the world. The CEO mentioned this during the interview with TMZ that he always wanted to get into BJJ, but there’s no better timing than the present.

“It’s funny because I’ve been in this for almost thirty years. And jiu-jitsu is the reason that me and the Fertittas got into the UFC. That’s how we got into it,” Dana White added. “And anybody that has ever done jiu-jitsu knows that when you start doing it, it becomes addictive. It’s a very addictive martial art. And it’s funny we’re just getting into it now, but the timing seems perfect for us and where we are.”

Well, UFC is the biggest stage for not only MMA, but in all martial arts. And getting to perform under the brightest lights and in front of thousands of people in attendance and millions watching at home may not be a bad idea for Mark Zuckerberg and Tom Hardy. After all, fans are loving UFC BJJ more than Power Slap, so what do you think? Let us know in the comments down below.