Dana White Escalates Fan Misery With UFC White House Broadcast Plan After No-Tickets Policy

The UFC White House event was already shaping up to be unlike anything the promotion had done before: part spectacle, part political lightning rod, and part historic first. But as the enthusiasm grew online, fans kept coming back to one question: How do you even broadcast a fight card on the grounds of the White House? And would a card so hyped by Donald Trump as featuring “eight or nine” title fights actually air for free? Dana White provided the answer this week, and it was not what many had expected.

Instead of a network showcase or a special CBS broadcast, the head honcho announced that the event will be streamed only on Paramount+, with no traditional PPV, public ticket sales, or the chance of watching a few prelims on CBS. This is the biggest UFC production ever attempted, and there’s no way for the general public to be there in person.

Dana White confirms exclusive streaming and no-ticket policy

During an interview with TheMacLife, Dana White left little room for interpretation: “The card won’t be on CBS; it’ll be on Paramount+ 100 percent. Maybe we might do some prelims on CBS, but it will be on Paramount.” It was a firm reminder that the UFC’s new broadcast era has truly begun and that even a presidential-stage card must fit the streaming plan.

While Trump continues to tease a title-filled lineup, the UFC CEO has made it clear that matchmaking will not begin until February 2026. “What I’ve told the President is we will deliver a ridiculous card to the White House,” he said. Nothing more. Nothing less. But the major surprise came from Mark Shapiro of TKO Group Holdings, who announced that there will be no public ticket sales.

Yes, you read that right. No tickets, no VIP packages, no lottery seats, not even a small general admission section. “There will be no ticket sales,” Shapiro said during the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday. “It will hurt us financially, but what this will do for brand, reach, engagement, notoriety… this is an absolute monster.”

Instead, fans without credentials are expected to watch from a neighboring park near the National Mall, where giant screens will simulcast the event. A custom-made arena will be built on the White House lawn, with walkouts possibly passing through the Oval Office—one of several ideas still being finalized.

And the list of who will actually compete is already long. Conor McGregor wants in. Jon Jones wants in. Several other champions and contenders have reached out privately. However, with no tickets to sell and no facility to fill, the UFC has prioritized spectacle over attendance. In fact, even Trump may play a special part in this mega-event.

Mark Shapiro teases special role for Donald Trump

Shapiro made it clear that the event will include more than just fighters, with Trump almost guaranteed to be part of the spectacle. The only question remaining is how. “Don’t know yet what the president’s involvement will be,” Shapiro admitted, before stressing that Trump has demonstrated a willingness to participate in major sports moments on U.S. soil, particularly during milestone events such as the country’s upcoming 250th birthday.

“Judging from the draw day with the World Cup, clearly he’s willing to get involved with those sports that he loves and take place on U.S. soil, not to mention the 250th birthday celebration of the United States,” Shapiro said. While those details are still being worked out, the UFC and TKO are already dealing with the logistics of organizing a card on White House grounds.

“We’re just trying to understand structurally how we can do it and set it up, what we’ve got to build in and replace the soil and sod,” the TKO executive said, adding that advertiser integration is also an important part of the planning puzzle. But one rule stands firm: “There won’t be ticket sales.”

Shapiro also stated that around half of the UFC’s major events will now be aired on both Paramount+ and CBS, with the White House event remaining a Paramount+ exclusive. Even so, with Trump involved and the UFC preparing what it believes would be the most-watched spectacle in company history, this event is set to dominate attention long before fight week arrives.