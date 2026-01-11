Dana White Exposed as Resurfaced Joe Rogan Video Contradicts Donald Trump Claim

A lot of people aren’t exactly fans of President Donald Trump right now. Whether it’s due to ongoing deportations, the Epstein files, or the recent situation involving Venezuela, Trump has seen his public standing take a hit. Despite that, Dana White, who has long been a close ally of the president, seems to recall a very different reaction to Trump’s presence at UFC events.

However, Joe Rogan remembers things quite differently when it comes to how fans actually respond to Trump inside an arena. The contrast has resurfaced after White made an appearance in a recent interview with Stephen A. Smith, while a six-year-old clip from The Joe Rogan Experience began circulating again on social media.

Dana White reveals why Donald Trump attends UFC events

Speaking to Smith, White explained that, except for Fox, every channel is criticizing Trump. He suggested it’s such days that motivate the president to visit a UFC event. “There have to be those days where you wake up, and you’re just like, what am I doing? Am I doing the right thing and all this stuff? And I think that every time if he ever felt that way, he would come to a UFC event and he would walk out of that tunnel,” White said.

He further added that people would fan-boy over his presence. “I’m telling you in all the years that I’ve been in the fight business, I’ve never seen anything like it. We could be in New York City, we could be in Portland, Oregon, we could have been, you name it, and that is how our base reacted to Trump,” Dana White added. He further claimed that the love from people would recharge Donald Trump and motivate him to keep moving forward.

“I think that’s sort of his relationship that he’s had with the UFC,” White concluded in the video. Rogan, however, doesn’t have the same memory of Trump’s presence at a UFC event.

Joe Rogan exposes how people really react to Trump

Back in November 2019, Joe Rogan hosted episode 1378, featuring Greg Fitzsimmons. During the episode, the pair got to talking about Donald Trump, when Rogan revealed how the public reacted to Trump’s arrival at an UFC event back then. “They booed the f—k out of him at the UFC,” Rogan said bluntly. When Fitzsimmons claimed he heard people cheered, Rogan clarified.

“Listen to daddy,” Joe Rogan said. “I took my f—king headphones off just to listen, and it was booo. Really, man, 18,000 people go booo.” While he acknowledged that a very tiny number of people may have cheered, the majority of the public didn’t want Donald Trump at the venue. “If you had to bet your money on what was the greater percentage? Was it boos or claps? It was f—king boos.”

It appears Dana White and Joe Rogan have completely different memories of how much affection people really have for Donald Trump. But who do you agree with?