Dana White Eyes Another Ex-Undisputed Champion After Oleksandr Usyk Links With Zuffa Boxing

Dana White promised to enter boxing as a promoter with guns blazing! And as it seems, he is taking those strides to make things happen. Not long before, reports surfaced about Oleksandr Usyk‘s links with Zuffa Boxing. Now, White has another boxer of similar stature in his targets. But the UFC President will have to bring the boxer out of retirement to get him under his promotion.

Zuffa Boxing is just a few days away from its first-ever boxing event. On Friday, Jan. 23, a total of eight bouts are scheduled to take place with Ireland’s Callum Walsh headlining the event against Mexico’s Carlos Ocampo on Zuffa Boxing 01. While the promotion’s first card has only a few notable names, Dana White is leaving no stone unturned to bring in a boxer he has already worked with last year.

Dana White will try to sign Terence Crawford

“Dana White tells TMZ he might give Terence Crawford a call in the next 6-7 months,” @jedigoodman reported on X. This comes in as a massive tease considering how White is already in talks with Oleksandr Usyk’s team. Both Terence Crawford and Usyk are arguably two of the most standout boxers in recent years. While Crawford has announced his retirement from the sport, the Ukrainian is actively competing.

Both of them share a lot of similarities, especially in terms of their achievements. Crawford and Usyk, along with Japan’s Naoya Inoue, are the only boxers in the world who have become undisputed champion in two weight classes. And for White to rope in such standout performers could play a crucial role in raising Zuffa Boxing’s popularity.

Apart from these links, White’s promotion has already signed a big name. The reigning IBF and The Ring cruiserweight champion, Jai Opetaia, has moved to Zuffa Boxing. With such additions, White is surely creating hype for his promotion among the fans. But amid that, he also came into the bad books of one of the prominent persons of the community.

WBC President calls out Zuffa Boxing

As Zuffa Boxing takes the center stage, it is attracting both negative and positive reactions from the community. And when it comes to negative, bossman Dana White’s recent comments have fumed the WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman. White claimed that with Zuffa Boxing, he plans to take over the sport and get rid of all the sanctioning organisations. But Sulaiman didn’t hold himself back.

“Well, it’s very unfortunate that Dana White and all his team have taken this route to try to come in and bully and be so aggressive,” President Sulaiman told Boxing Social. “There’s no need for aggressiveness. They can do their boxing league, and they can do whatever they do.”

He further noted: “The way the league has been presented is absolutely contrary to the benefit of the boxing general state.” With these conversations taking place, it will be how Zuffa Boxing grows in the community.

But with the potential signings of Oleksandr Usyk and Terence Crawford, they will surely turn every eye towards them. On that note, let us know your thoughts about Zuffa Boxing in the comments below!