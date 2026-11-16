Dana White Eyes Surprise UFC Role for Veteran After KO and Retirement

Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson delivered an astonishing spinning back kick KO victory over Charles Radtke at Madison Square Garden and retired after 14 years in the UFC. But his relationship with the promotion might not be over. The veteran fighter might find himself in a brand new role in the UFC, with the CEO himself eyeing a surprising opportunity for the veteran’s future.

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At the UFC 334 post-fight press conference, reporters asked Dana White whether Stephen Thompson could be seen on commentary after riding off into the sunset. In response, the 57-year-old confirmed that ‘Wonderboy’ could really thrive in that role, but there’s a catch to it.

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“We’ll bring him out and actually run him through a series of tests to see how they do,” White said. “I think he’d be good at it. He’d probably be really good at it. So, he should definitely come out and test.”

White made it clear that he is very interested in seeing Stephen Thompson behind the commentary booth, but he is not ready to offer him the role yet. The UFC veteran needs to pass a series of tests before finally breaking into the booth.

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Though White didn’t reveal the process, he implied that Thompson has done a lot of media work before finally settling into the role.

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 264-Burns vs Thompson, Jul 10, 2021 Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Stephen Thompson reacts following his match against Gilbert Burns during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports, 10.07.2021 20:59:11, 16393880, NPStrans, T-Mobile Arena, Stephen Thompson, Gilbert Burns, MMA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGaryxA.xVasquezx 16393880

In the UFC, a fighter can transition to commentary either after retirement or during active competition. For example, Daniel Cormier started providing commentary for the promotion while still competing in the cage. On the other hand, Michael Chiesa made his debut in commentary on August 29, 2026, after he retired in March.

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However, both fighters had to undergo previous broadcasting experience to prove they could handle calling fights. Cormier worked as an analyst for Fox Sports for quite a while before finally transitioning to commentary. Likewise, Chiesa also served as a desk analyst for ESPN before moving into commentary.

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So, it appears Stephen Thompson could follow a similar path. Encouragingly, ‘Wonderboy’ made his debut as a desk analyst at UFC Kansas City last year, although he never did commentary.

Regardless, that experience could translate well in commentary. Plus, he is a very articulate guy and has shown how to command attention in various interviews. So, the role comes naturally to him.

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This is the first time Dana White has expressed interest in utilizing Thompson. But what about the UFC veteran? Does he want to pursue it? Well, ‘Wonderboy’ has hinted at that possibility.

Stephen Thompson wants to work with UFC after retirement

At the UFC 334 post-fight presser, reporters asked Stephen Thompson about his plans for future endeavors after riding off into the sunset. In response, the former two-time UFC welterweight title challenger made it clear that he would want to work with the UFC, especially in the broadcasting department.

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“Hopefully still be a part of the UFC. Not getting kicked and punched in the face, that is,” Thompson said. “But you might see me behind the desk. I know that they have the podcast that I have done a few times. The ‘Last Fight’ podcast, which is awesome. So, I will still be a part of that.”

Thompson didn’t specifically speak about joining the commentary. But as he is keen on staying in the broadcasting space at the UFC after retirement, it won’t be a stretch to say he would be open to lending his voice behind the microphone alongside Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier, Jon Anik, who recently received an extension, and others.

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Alongside that, Stephen Thompson also revealed that he is going to train aspiring MMA fighters to help them join the UFC and build a career.

Dana White particularly being interested in ‘Wonderboy’ suggests that the UFC is invested in building careers for retired fighters who show promise for media. Michael Bisping is another example of a fighter thriving in the role.

Stephen Thompson’s potential inclusion would inspire other fighters to pursue broadcasting duties, so they can also continue to support their families without taking unnecessary damage later in their careers.

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That said, only time will tell whether Stephen Thompson could be seen in the commentary booth or not.