Dana White Faces Heat as Contender Series Fighter Threatens Pullout Over Contract, Pay Dispute

The latest Contender Series signing should have been a reason to celebrate. Regina “Kill Bill” Tarin, a 20-year-old rising star with a perfect 6-0 record, had recently been named for Dana White’s Contender Series card on September 23rd. Instead of generating excitement, the news has caused a contract controversy, putting Dana White under fire, and Tarin’s presence in significant doubt.

According to a now-viral Instagram story uploaded by her management, they believe Tarin deserves a straight UFC contract rather than the development-style agreement that generally comes with a DWCS victory. “Boom. Our client was signed to Dana White’s Contender Series. But I think we deserve better! Straight to the UFC!” the first story stated back when the fight was announced.

That was followed by a more aggressive update, which stated, “Now it’s official. But we want straight to the JFS [UFC] without a contender. She deserves a lot of money. We do not need a basic contract from the JFS. We want more. We are thinking of removing her from this tournament and signing her directly to the UFC.”

The frustration is most likely due to Tarin’s rapid climb and how dominant she’s looked doing it. She defeated Kaytlin Neil in a brutal TKO at Combate Global last month, finishing the fight at 4:16 in Round 2. She’s now on a six-fight winning streak, all before the age of 21, and her management sees her as a premium prospect rather than a developing project due to her personality, power, and age.

The issue, of course, is that the Contender Series often offers low-paying rookie contracts to fighters who are still proving themselves—contracts with strict negotiating limits. This is not the first time a fighter’s team has demanded a higher salary or missed the Contender Series entirely. But what differentiates this instance is the public nature of the demands and their timing.

With the UFC Apex set to host events on September 16, 23, and beyond, Regina Tarin’s bout with Jeisla Chaves was supposed to be the highlight. Now, it might become a story of talent leaving due to contractual issues. If her team follows through on their threat, it might set a precedent, or at the very least show Dana White that not every hot prospect is prepared to fight for exposure alone.

Dana White has yet to reply publicly, and Tarin has remained quiet. However, with the Contender Series less than 90 days away, so many fans will be focused on the discussions behind the scenes. However, it is worth noting that while one fighter is looking to pull out of the fight, another is getting his second opportunity through the Dana White Contender Series.

UFC 317 fighter gets a second chance from Dana White

While Regina Tarin’s management weighs pay against exposure, another fighter is making the long journey back to the UFC. Christopher Ewert, who was removed from the UFC roster after missing weight for a last-minute UFC 317 fight, has been rebooked for Dana White’s Contender Series.

The 7-0 Chilean middleweight was supposed to face Yuri Panferov on August 12, but he made his UFC debut on four days’ notice, missing weight by 10 pounds after attempting to lose 30 pounds in less than a week. Despite the setback, the UFC is giving him another chance.

Ewert’s original Contender Series bout with Panferov has been rescheduled, giving him a second shot to secure a UFC contract. His record with seven wins, five finishes, and considerable knockout power still makes him one of the more promising prospects on the DWCS roster. And this time, he’ll have a complete camp and less pressure to crash-cut.

Ewert kept his outlook simple after the failed debut. “Rather try than stay with doubt,” he posted on Instagram, thanking his coaches and fans. While Tarin’s camp negotiates from the outside, Ewert will return to the Octagon next month, vying for the same dream he nearly grabbed on short notice.