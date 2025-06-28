Dana White Faces Heat Despite $375M UFC Antitrust Settlement as Mark Hunt Leads With $2M Payout

“They didn’t help any other fighters. Other fighters get 5,000 bucks, you know… and they’re struggling. That’s not fair,” Mark Hunt revealed in an interview with From The Stands back in March. The ‘Super Samoan’ was at the forefront of the first UFC antitrust lawsuit, originally filed in 2014 against Dana White and company. Despite bagging $2 million himself, Hunt wasn’t satisfied with how the other fighters had been compensated from the case. Something that might add a new twist to the situation.

Back in 2014, Hunt, Cung Le, and Nate Quarry threw down an antitrust lawsuit against the UFC, claiming that the promotion had a stranglehold on the fighters from 2010 to 2017 for its own commercial gain. After a long haul in the courts, Judge Richard Boulware from the U.S. District Court for Nevada gave the green light to a $375 million settlement this past February.

The law firm stated, “It is anticipated that 35 fighters would net over $1 million; nearly 100 fighters would net over $500,000; more than 200 fighters would recover over $250,000; and over 500 fighters would net in excess of $100,000.”

Even though the disagreement wrapped up in some way, that $250K average payout is still viewed as a bit of a mixed bag. Mark Hunt has made it clear that the $375 million settlement is a far cry from the original $1.3 billion that the fighters were aiming for. Even after raking in a hefty sum from the case, the ex-UFC heavyweight is dropping hints about going after another lawsuit to voice his displeasure with the way the cash was divvied up.

In addition to this case, there’s another lawsuit brewing against the UFC, brought forth by former fighters Mikhail Cirkunov and Phil Davis. They’re calling out the promotion for playing dirty and trying to corner the market in MMA. Alright, let’s dive into what’s going on with that situation.

Dana White and Co. hit with two separate lawsuits by Phil Davis and Mikhail Cirkunov

The 2014 antitrust lawsuit, which just hit a partial settlement, primarily zeroed in on how the UFC kept a tight grip on fighters for its own profit. Now, two ex-UFC fighters, Phil Davis and Mikhail (Misha) Cirkunov, have thrown down the gauntlet with another legal case against the promotion, taking aim at the UFC’s business practices. Interestingly enough, they’re also rolling with the same law firm, Berger Montague, on May 23.

There’s another lawsuit still in the works, filed by Kajan Johnson against Dana White and the UFC back in 2021, and it’s still hanging in the balance. Misha Cirkunov is gunning for $75,000 in damages in this latest case. Although we’re still waiting for more info on the Latvian-Canadian fighter’s claims, Phil Davis has already weighed in on the situation.

In an interview with MMA Fighting, Davis said, “My ability to fight against the best people in the world has been inhibited. I can’t do that outside of the UFC. That’s a real miscarriage of justice.” He also clarified, “I’m not seeking any damage, and I’m not seeking financial compensation of any kind. All I want is the ability to fight the best.” Davis believes the UFC should remove all restrictive and exclusionary clauses from fighter contracts to allow more freedom in the sport.