Dana White Faces Heavy Criticism Over “Barbaric” Audience Experience at UFC Paris

2026 marks the beginning of a new era for the UFC, as Dana White and company move away from the traditional pay-per-view model under a blockbuster $7.7 billion distribution deal with Skydance’s Paramount Plus. For fans who used to spend upwards of a thousand dollars annually to keep up with the sport, the shift means far more affordable access—roughly a couple of hundred dollars a year. Still, despite the streaming upgrade, fans continue to raise concerns about live-event experiences, with the latest controversy coming from UFC Paris.

The crowd in Paris was absolutely full of energy, making almost every fight feel like a big one. While most of them enjoyed their experience at UFC Paris, others did not. And guess what? Some of them even took to social media to express their grievances, and one of their posts caught the attention of the whole fight community after being given bizarre seats.

Yes, it was bizarre as the fans shared a picture of his view as well. As he sat on his seat inside the Accor Arena, it appears that he could not even see the Octagon or even the giant screen since there was a huge banner/board blocking the whole view. A friend of that fan, who posted the image on X, was understandably fuming, as he stated, “How is this seat even for sale? I’d not even sit in it for free.”

The post quickly went viral, drawing sympathy for the fan but also anger toward UFC leadership. Several users tagged Dana White directly, accusing the promotion of neglecting fans who pay premium prices for tickets. Others demanded arena staff take accountability, questioning how obstructed-view seats were approved for sale. Dana White

Fans are calling out Dana White for abysmal seats at UFC Paris

You’d be aware that UFC event tickets do not come cheap, and when somebody buys one, they expect to get what they paid for. But that wasn’t the case with the aforementioned fan in question, as a user on X claimed that he’d rather choose to sit somewhere else other than that particular seat. “Nah f— that. I’m moving myself to floor seating for the disrespect,” he wrote. Meanwhile, one fan did not seem to be able to comprehend that the seating arrangement was so weird, prompting him to claim, “That’s mental.”



One fan wrote, “I’d actually leave if I was given that seat. Paris gets full so quickly too, so I bet there aren’t many seats left by now,” suggesting that the seat should be abandoned. Meanwhile, another user on X advised the fan who bought those seats to tell the staff in the arena to sort his issue. “Omg nooo that’s absolutely barbaric. Tell them to get down those stairs and get as close as they ca,n that’s unreal.” But then again, the fingers were being pointed at Dana White and his treatment of the people who come to watch UFC events, adding, “That’s absolutely horrible. I’d be furious!”



But then again, one fan mentioned how problematic and busy Paris gets, advising fans to act fast when they plan to watch any event in the French capital. ”

Beyond the frustration, the thread highlighted a bigger reality: Paris events sell out within hours, leaving fans with little recourse when seats are defective. That has renewed a wider conversation about consumer rights at combat sports events. In U.S. states like Nevada and New York, commissions often mandate refunds for obstructed views, but international venues operate under different standards. That gray area could explain why UFC Paris became a flashpoint.

Well, what do you make of the seats and the way Dana White and Co. has been called out for their treatment of the fans? Drop your comments below.