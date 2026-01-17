Dana White Faces International Backlash as Fans Slam PPV Pricing Despite $7.7B Paramount Deal

Dana White wanted the Paramount era to feel like a victory lap. UFC 324 is the first numbered event under the new $7.7 billion deal, and the message is simple: the future is here. No more double paywalls in the United States, or an ESPN+ subscription plus an additional $79.99. Just one service, one price, and a complete UFC library sitting there like a buffet for anyone starving for content.

That’s the pitch the UFC CEO made on social media, emphasizing the $8.99/month sign-up fee and presenting Paramount+ as the cleanest UFC experience fans can ever have. Press conference dates, weigh-in schedules, and old fights were all laid out. It sounded like the promotion had finally figured out what fans had been begging for all these years. At least until the blunt truth came out in the comments.

International fans feel left behind as Dana White’s message backfires

When the “Paramount has everything” messaging reached timelines outside of the United States, excitement quickly turned into anger. Fans weren’t even debating the card; they were debating the pricing, the access, and the fact that the “new era” didn’t apply to them. It wasn’t just disappointment. It was like being baited.

The UK fans were among the first to point it out. “Bro, the UK doesn’t even get to watch UFC 324 on Paramount 🫩💔,” one said, basically ending the whole discussion in one line. In Canada, many already sounded exhausted, like people already expected to get the worst deal. “Canada gets the s— as per usual….has to pay $300 a year just to watch Apex fights and $80 for PPVs.” Another was even more direct: “They’re screwing over CANADA. We have to pay the full PPV price.”

Australia fans had their own form of pain, and it was possibly the ugliest setup of all. “In Australia, Paramount only has prelims here, and then you have to go to Foxtel to pay for the main event… totally F’ed,” a comment read. Another followed it up with disbelief: “Australia is still paying PPV 🤦🏽‍♂️.”

Instead of streamlining the watching experience, it sounded like Paramount was adding another layer to an already complex system. That’s what intensified the backlash. It wasn’t fans who asked for special treatment. Fans were calling for honesty. “Could it be at least upfront that it’s US only? Was excited but just live in the wrong country.”

That sentence summed up the entire issue: the marketing is being consumed globally, while the benefits remain locked behind US boundaries. Then came the second wave, which included not only outrage over the deal but also irritation with how the UFC was publicizing it.

Some fans were unimpressed by Dana White‘s Instagram promotion, especially given that this is expected to be the UFC’s biggest broadcast move in years. “UFC needs to look for another promoter lol,” one person commented. Another reminisced, “We used to get cool announcements; idk what happened.”

Others got even harsher, criticizing how restricted the promotional playbook now felt. “The biggest and best promoter in the world can’t think of how to promote a fight outside of Instagram 💀,” a fan wrote. And with Paramount now involved, expectations were higher, intensifying the disappointment. “I thought your marketing would be better with Paramount.”

In the United States, the Paramount deal is a win because it eliminates the old PPV grind. However, UFC 324 has proven that the “new era” has boundaries. And when Dana White tells the world that Paramount has everything, fans outside America are hearing something else: everything… unless you live in the wrong country. However, not everything is going downhill for the promotion, as the new deal also brings some perks for the fans.

Paramount introduces a new feature for UFC

This is where the New Deal actually looks exciting. Beyond the cheaper PPV-style access in the United States, Paramount is offering upgrades that ESPN never really delivered. UFC 324 will not only be the platform’s first major event, but it will also offer a new feature that will transform the way fans watch fights.

John Morgan shared a screenshot of “Multi-Cam View” on the UFC 324 tab. This means that instead of being limited to a single broadcast stream, viewers can access multiple camera angles simultaneously. Paramount used this technology for the UEFA Champions League, allowing fans to watch up to four streams simultaneously, and the UFC will be the next test.

It also feels like a return to older UFC Fight Pass features that got lost during the ESPN era. That’s why fans are already hoping more gets revived, particularly Live Corner Audio, which used to allow viewers to hear corners between rounds before being discontinued due to a few controversial hot-mic incidents. Add in Paramount’s release of an extensive UFC archive library, and the platform is finally offering die-hards something to look forward to in terms of features.