Dana White Faces UFC Legend’s Fury After Cutting Ties With Undefeated Dagestani Fighter

In 2024, one of the most surprising stories of the whole year was Dana White and Co.’s release of undefeated flyweight star Muhammad Mokaev. He’s undefeated and has dominated all of his opponents in the UFC. Despite a 7-0 record in the promotion, the CEO decided not to renew Mokaev’s contract, which flyweight GOAT Demetrious Johnson finds to be unfair.

Well, the exact reasons were never shared by the UFC, as they cited it to be some kind of issue behind the scenes. Dana White claimed that there were many reasons, and guess what? Muhammad Mokaev even admitted some of his mistakes, but in the meantime, there were speculations that his grappling-heavy fighting style may have rubbed the matchmakers the wrong way. But Demetrious Johnson appears to enjoy watching the Dagestan-origin star fight.

Yes, the former UFC flyweight champion claims that there is no need for Muhammad Mokaev to change his fighting style to be more entertaining because he’s leaving his opponents clueless with his style. Moreover, he’s winning, which makes it all the more crazy for people speculating that the UFC doesn’t like the way ‘The Punisher’ fights.

“For me, I like your style. It’s different. You’re mixing it up. Everybody’s playing checkers. You’re playing chess,” Demetrious Johnson told Mohammad Mokaev on YouTube. “It always cracks me up just because we talk about stance, we talk about styles, we talk about what makes fights… I always feel that nobody should have to change their style of fighting if they’re winning.”

On the other hand, ‘Mighty Mouse’ also understands that when things don’t work out, fighters need to make changes. However, that has not been the case with Muhammad Mokaev, and so he did not see the logic in Dana White’s decision to cut him from the promotion. “Now, if you’re getting knocked out, and then you’re getting submitted and s–t like that, then I’ll be like, ‘Okay, I think it would be better [and] beneficial for you to change your style.’ But the fact that you’re beating everybody and undefeated, it doesn’t make sense,” the MMA legend added.

Dana White may or may not reconsider his decision to bring Muhammad Mokaev back in the future, but the fighter has made up his mind. The Dagestan native has decided to turn down a return offer if it’s not what he wants. Here’s what he had to say.

Muhammad Mokaev claims he’d decline Dana White’s return offer if it’s the Contender Series

After Muhammad Mokaev left the UFC, he was desperate to come back as he aimed to become world champion. However, he’s aware of his track record in the promotion, and mentioned how some of the fighters he’s beaten are in a place in the flyweight division. So, if Dana White and Co. approach him to re-enter the UFC through the Contender Series, Mokaev has vowed to reject it because he believes he deserves better.

“It doesn’t matter what I’ve done, I apologized, but I’m not going [through] the Contender Series. I deserve to fight for the UFC flyweight belt,” said Muhammad Mokaev. “Guys who I beat are doing really good right now. Joshua Van is getting the title shot, but he got knocked out by Charles Johnson, who I took to school. I showed him levels.”

Well, Demetrious Johnson seems to be backing Muhammad Mokaev on his ‘unfair’ UFC release, but what do you think? Did Dana White make a wrong decision by letting the undefeated fighter go from his promotion? Let us know in the comments section below.