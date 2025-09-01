Dana White Fails to Impress Fans With Cursed 2025 UFC Finale

Unlike most superstitions, some UFC “curses” prove remarkably stubborn. Over the years, Dana White and his team have steered the promotion through financial hurdles, political challenges, and industry shifts—yet the UFC has consistently thrived. Since the Fertitta brothers acquired the organization, White’s leadership has transformed it into a multi-billion-dollar powerhouse, dominating the MMA landscape while facing minimal competition.

Still, despite its dominance, the promotion hasn’t been immune to misfortune and legendary “curses”—from the UFC Veteran Curse and Haircut on Embedded Curse to the Chael Sonnen Prediction Curse, Drake Curse, and Anderson Silva Curse. While some of these curses remained under the radar for years, a few are resurfacing in 2025, coinciding with the year’s final UFC events.

With the year-end pay-per-view quickly approaching, Dana White & UFC is carefully assembling a card designed to thrill fans. In fact, freelance journalist Marcel Dorff recently confirmed that the final UFC fight of 2025 will take place at UFC Vegas 112. The main event in particular promises excitement as flyweight Brandon Royval will face off against Manel Kape. The official announcement reads: “The final UFC fight of 2025 takes place on December 13th. Brandon Royval takes on Manel Kape in the main event of #UFCVegas112 in Las Vegas, Nevada.”

The matchup carries added intrigue given the fighters’ long-standing rivalry. Previously unforeseen circumstances canceled both scheduled meetings between them twice. First, in March at UFC Fight Night, Royval withdrew due to injury. Then, later at the blockbuster UFC 317 in June, Kape broke his foot, which consequently opened the door for rising bantamweight Joshua Van, who seized the opportunity to earn a title shot against flyweight kingpin Alexandre Pantoja at the age of 24.

Given this history of cancellations and misfortune, fans are now dubbing the upcoming Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape showdown the “cursed fight.”

The “cursed fight” label echoes previous infamous UFC scheduling nightmares, like Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson, which collapsed five separate times before being abandoned entirely. Drawing parallels to that saga adds weight to fan anxieties, with some already joking on Reddit and X that “Royval–Kape is becoming the flyweight Ferguson–Khabib.”

UFC fans wish for no last-minute pullouts in year’s finale event

The year 2025 has been one of growth and opportunity for Dana White & Co., as the UFC continues to expand its global footprint—from Abu Dhabi and Azerbaijan to returning stops in Shanghai and Montreal. The promotion recently finalized a landmark six-year, $7.7 billion deal with new broadcasting partner Paramount, alongside CBS, signaling a new era for UFC pay-per-views worldwide.

That media deal marks the richest in UFC history, surpassing the ESPN era and effectively locking Paramount and CBS as UFC’s primary broadcast partners through 2031. Industry analysts see this as a hedge against the increasingly fractured sports streaming landscape.

While White has consistently delivered high-octane fights for fans, the announcement of the year’s final UFC event, UFC Vegas 112, featuring Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape, has ignited mixed reactions due to the fighters’ past history. Fans have voiced concerns over the matchup. One commented, “I hope the co-main is a banger. Will likely be the main event.” Another added, “Don’t pull out again @Manel Kape.”

Kape currently holds a 2-1 record in his last three outings, most recently knocking out Asu Almabayev. Royval, meanwhile, is also 2-1 in his last three fights, coming off a loss to Joshua Van. The decision to host Royval in the Apex arena—UFC’s flagship venue—has drawn further scrutiny. One fan questioned, “How the f–k can you put Royval in the Apex after his last fight?” Another weighed in, “What a disgrace,” while some remain optimistic, calling it an “absolutely banger.”

Despite this milestone, fans remain wary about the Royval vs. Kape matchup, fearing another cancellation or reshuffle. One comment read, “Who’s gonna replace who? This is gonna end up being a totally different fight.” Another was more critical: “Kape doesn’t deserve this fight and Royval doesn’t deserve to be in the Apex.”

Looking ahead, as UFC’s 2025 fight calendar continues to unfold, what are your expectations for Dana White and his team? We’d love for you to share your thoughts below.