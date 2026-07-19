Dana White Finally Confirms Exact Injury Conor McGregor Is Going Under Surgery For

A few days ago, Conor McGregor announced on social media that he would undergo scans on his injured leg to determine the exact nature of the injury he suffered in his UFC 329 fight against Max Holloway. But before the former two-division champion could reveal the results himself, it appears Dana White has beaten him to the punch. And the prognosis is not positive.

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UFC Oklahoma City just concluded a few hours ago. As usual, the UFC CEO attended the post-fight press conference, and during his interaction with the media, a reporter asked White about the exact nature of McGregor’s injury, to which he revealed that the former champion had torn his ACL.

“I don’t know,” Dana White said initially.

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“Do you know?” the 56-year-old asked someone at the presser.

“ACL. His knee’s f—ed up,” he confirmed to the reporters.

Well, that’s definitely a crushing blow to Conor McGregor’s imminent comeback. Initially, it was believed that the former two-division champion’s right knee could have had a torn meniscus, which would have sidelined him for at least six months. Renowned sports physician Dr. Brian Sutterer floated that possibility during an interview with Ariel Helwani, though he admitted he wasn’t entirely certain, but it could be either a torn ACL or a torn meniscus. However, it turns out McGregor could be out for well over a year after suffering a torn ACL.

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At present, reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Carlos Ulberg is also recovering from an ACL tear he suffered during his UFC 327 title fight against Jiri Prochazka. Although the Kiwi managed to win both the bout and the gold belt on practically one leg, he’s currently ruled out for the remainder of 2026 and is expected to return sometime next year. However, to White’s credit, both he and Joe Rogan suggested that McGregor had suffered an ACL tear during the UFC 329 broadcast before any official medical diagnosis was made. Ultimately, it turned out to be true.

Imago July 11, 2026, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: CONOR MCGREGOR poses before the fight start during UFC 329 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Las Vegas USA – ZUMAo117 20260711_zsp_o117_079 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

With that, Conor McGregor would inevitably have to go through another grueling surgery and recovery process that would push his return to the second half of 2027. But this isn’t the first time the Dublin native has dealt with an ACL tear.

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He actually fought Chad Mendes at UFC 189 with what he later claimed was an “80 percent” torn ACL. In fact, McGregor revealed he couldn’t practice kicking much throughout training because of the injury.

Regardless, a few days ago, he also shared a revealing detail about his next fight, particularly the trilogy against Max Holloway.

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Dana White is uncertain about the Conor McGregor vs Max Holloway rematch

For Conor McGregor, his return fight at UFC 329 was a chance to show the world he’s still lethal after five years away from the sport. More than the world, the Irishman wanted to prove it to himself. However, that dream came crashing down after he injured his knee while attempting the very first switch kick, prompting referee Mike Beltran to stop the fight just 69 seconds into the opening round.

Following that disappointing ending, it’s understandable that the UFC’s first simultaneous two-division champion would feel that void. Though it’s expected that McGregor wouldn’t say “no” to any fight the promotion sends his way, he recently made it clear through a social media Q&A session that “it has to be Max Holloway” for him next. But Dana White feels that discussion is irrelevant right now.

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“Not even thinking about it,” UFC CEO Dana White told Spinnin Backfist. “Conor still has to have knee surgery and go through everything he’s going to have to go through. I understand he’s very unhappy with the way shit played out, but you’re a human being, you’re older, you haven’t fought in five years, and Father Time is undefeated. So who the f— knows what’s going to happen with Max over the next year and what’s going to happen with Conor over the next year?”

White rightly explained that a Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway trilogy seems like a distant possibility because it’s projected to happen no earlier than next year. In that case, the former featherweight and BMF champion might keep himself active by pushing for the 155-pound title, or potentially facing Paddy Pimblett or other top contenders.

Still, with Holloway remaining interested in landing the McGregor payday through a trilogy, it will be interesting to see how he charts his next move. But more importantly, all eyes will be on the Dublin native to see whether he can actually continue fighting after undergoing so many surgeries.