Dana White Fires 4 Fighters Hours After UFC Shanghai Ticket Announcement

Just as the MMA world began buzzing about Dana White and the UFC heading to Shanghai, another shockwave hit, but this one had nothing to do with flashy knockouts or stacked fight cards. In the same breath that the promotion hyped its return to China, four fighters found themselves shown the door.

After the recent release of 24-year-old prospect Felipe dos Santos left fans stunned, many hoped the cuts were over, but White had other plans.

Mere hours after promoting the ticket launch for the August event in Shanghai, which will be headlined by Johnny Walker vs. Mingyang Zhang and features Brian Ortega vs. Aljamain Sterling as the marquee matchups, a post by MMA Island on Instagram, originally reported by UFC Roster Watch, indicated that “Jordan Vucenic, Trevin Giles, Ange Loosa and Viviane Araujo are no longer on the UFC roster.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jordan Vucenic may have been a newcomer in the UFC as he made his debut in 2024, but his background spoke volumes. A former Cage Warriors champion, he entered the Octagon with promise. However, he went 0-2 in the UFC, losing to Guram Kutateladze and Chris Duncan. Despite flashes of toughness, the pressure of back-to-back defeats was too much in Dana White’s promotion.

AD

Trevin Giles, on the other hand, had seen the highs and lows over a longer journey. He went 7-7 in the UFC since he made his debut in the promotion in 2017. The writing had been on the wall since he was on a 3-fight losing streak before being shown the door.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMA Island (@mma.island) Expand Post

However, Ange Loosa’s case is a reminder of how competitive the welterweight division has become. Representing Kill Cliff FC, Loosa went 2-3 (with one no-contest) during his time in the UFC. His last two fights ended in losses to Phil Rowe and Gabriel Bonfim. He also once took current champ Jack Della Maddalena to a decision on the Contender Series, showing he could hang with the best.

Perhaps the most surprising name on the list was Viviane Araujo. A veteran of 13 UFC bouts, she went 7-6 in the promotion and had wins over big names like Jennifer Maia, Roxanne Modafferi, and Alexis Davis.

This string of cuts isn’t just about performance; it’s also about timing. With UFC Shanghai drawing near and Dana White looking to build momentum in global markets, roster shake-ups like these often hint at deeper motives. Whether it’s to free up space for fresh talent or realign contracts ahead of big events, the message is clear: no one’s spot is safe. That message rang especially loud earlier this week with the aforementioned release of Felipe dos Santos.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dana White’s roster cuts didn’t stop with Felipe Dos Santos, as he now joins four other fighters

Just 24 years old, Felipe dos Santos was viewed as one of the flyweight division’s most exciting prospects. Bursting onto the scene at UFC 293, he stepped in on short notice to face Manel Kape, and despite the loss, he earned instant respect. His high-volume style and willingness to trade in the pocket made him fun to watch. A split decision win over Victor Altamirano followed, but momentum quickly turned to pressure.

Two back-to-back losses to Andre Lima and Lon’er Kavanagh exposed flaws in his game. In a division full of pressure fighters and relentless scramblers, his reactive style simply didn’t hold up.

Even his connection to Charles Oliveira couldn’t tip the scales in his favor. The former champ cornered him, hyped his potential, and gave him a spotlight at Chute Boxe. But pedigree, as fans are reminded, doesn’t guarantee job security in Dana White’s UFC.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Many fans didn’t take the news lightly. Social media lit up with frustration. Some called it a “poor choice,” while others pointed to his age and potential. Many argued he was simply a “victim of matchmaking,” thrown into wars with more experienced names too early in his UFC run.

And so, in a week where the UFC and Dana White hyped up their return to Shanghai, the harsh business side of the fight game stole the spotlight. The release of four fighters sent a clear message: past accomplishments won’t always buy future security. And the shock only deepened with Felipe dos Santos’ sudden exit, a 24-year-old prospect many believed still had room to grow.