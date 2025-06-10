Dana White Fires 3 Fighters With Combined 25 Wins Amid UFC CEO Dreams $111 Billion TV Deal

The UFC stands tall as the biggest combat sports promotions in the world, often overshadowing even the boxing elite. Fighters across the globe dream of stepping into the Octagon, but of course, making it there is no easy feat. Impressing the boss, Dana White, is tougher than maintaining an undefeated record—because frankly, he doesn’t flinch at a spotless record, let alone a few losses. Now, as the UFC braces for a potentially game-changing broadcast deal, White has taken bold steps by parting ways with several fighters, signaling a major shift in the promotion’s future.

While the promotion never really closed a deal with the Disney-owned ESPN during the exclusive negotiating window that lapsed in April, TKO Holding Group’s chief operating officer, Mark Shapiro, ascertained that the promotion is in talks with multiple partners at the same time for an exclusive deal.“We’re not turning our backs on ESPN, but we want to have multiple conversations and we want to make a smart, strategic decision that works best for our long-term.”

As the promotion braces for a new broadcasting deal, the UFC CEO has taken a decisive step by removing three fighters from the roster. According to the latest update, the UFC has parted ways with Connor Mathews, Hakeem Dawodu, and Kron Gracie. Mathews secured only one victory in his five UFC appearances, while Dawodu was on a two-fight losing streak. However, Dawodu’s removal has sparked debate, as his overall career performance was arguably stronger than that of the other two fighters.

Last but not least, the UFC parted ways with Kron Gracie after he endured a three-fight losing streak. His last bout against Bryce Mitchell sealed his fate, as not only did he fail to impress, but he was also knocked out. Well, Dana White did induct some top talents from PFL, such as Patchy Mix and Patricio Pitbull, under their management, but they crumbled against their UFC opponents as Pitbull was defeated by Yair Rodriguez and Patchy Mix was defeated by Mario Bautista.

It’s clear that the promotion wants to discard its non-performing fighters, no matter what the name. Kron Gracie—a member of the distinguished Gracie family—despite his name, was not spared. And it’s not surprising, given Dana White’s ambitious goal of generating $1 billion in annual revenue has a looming deadline.

Dana White, as well as UFC stakeholders, outline priorities for new TV deal

Dana White is reportedly aiming for at least $1 billion per year in the UFC’s next broadcasting rights agreement, with the current deal with ESPN set to expire at the end of 2025. However, there’s a roadblock. What is it, you ask? Well, ESPN doesn’t seem willing to pay such a hefty amount, while Netflix and Amazon are closely monitoring the situation. However, neither has stepped forward directly to make a deal yet.

“Of course the money’s important … of course it’s important to our shareholders. Most importantly but at the same time, what’s best for our brand? Who’s going to be our best marketing partner? Who’s going to continue to drive, what is still a nascent sport when you compare to leagues like NFL and Major League Baseball, who have been around for 100 years?” said Shapiro said at the J.P. Morgan Global, Technology, Media and Communications conference.

He further added, “We’re in a window and we’re in multiple conversations. Demand is strong. But we want to be thoughtful and strategic about who we sign up with. When we signed on the dotted line to go 10 years with Netflix [for WWE], you’re making a bet. They’re making a bet on you but you’re making an equal bet on them.”

Interestingly, along with ESPN, Netflix and Amazon—and even Warner Bros.—have expressed interest in clinching a deal with the promotion. As the UFC CEO sets his sights on a groundbreaking media deal, potentially rivaling the NFL’s colossal $111 billion contract, what do you think will happen? Share your thoughts in the comments below