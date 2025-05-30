Dana White Forced Into Last Minute Adjustments to Save Blanchfield vs Barber After Disastrous Weighs-Ins

The setbacks just keep on coming for Dana White as none of his UFC events are immune to facing certain issues. This week, we have the UFC Vegas 107 Fight Night coming up, with Maycee Barber going head-to-head against Erin Blanchfield in a high-stakes flyweight headliner. The bad news is that the main event has been jeopardized as ‘The Future’ failed to make weight.

According to MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn, Mayce Barber recently weighed in at 126.5 lbs ahead of this weekend’s main event, missing the required limit for a non-title fight by just half a pound. So what does Dana White do? Well, another MMA journalist, Jed I. Goodman, claims that the UFC CEO is going ahead with the planned main event, turning Barber’s fight against Erin Blanchfield into a catchweight matchup.

It’s not often that Dana White goes ahead with catchweight bouts because he doesn’t see any sense in making such fights. But with so little time left, that may have been the best decision. Interestingly, this is only the second-ever women’s flyweight fight that was turned into a catchweight fight since the Jessica Eye vs Cynthia Calvillo fight in 2020, where the former weighed in at 126.5 lbs as well.

It’s always unfortunate for a fight to get scrapped due to weight misses, but it’s even more problematic for Dana White when he sees a main event getting affected. Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time Maycee Barber has missed weight. The last time it happened, it was in ‘The Future’s debut matchup in Dana White’s promotion.

Maycee Barber one let down Dana White and Co. by missing weight on her debut

Maycee Barber has struggled with her weight a lot, and that has led her to move from strawweight to flyweight to reduce the strain on her body. When she made her debut at UFC Fight Night 139 and took on Hannah Cifers, it was a strawweight bout where she weighed in, again, half a pound over the legal weight limit for a non-title fight. Fortunately for Barber, the fight didn’t get scrapped, and instead, she was able to make weight after getting to the legal weight limit after an hour.

She had promised not to create a commotion by missing weight again in 2018, but after almost seven years, it happened once again. “I pushed through and I was not going to step on the scale without making weight… Now that I’ve fought in the UFC, I have however many weeks to get it figured out, and then I’ll have an easier cut next time, and my cuts will never be a problem again,” Barber said after her UFC debut.

In 2018, Maycee Barber also mentioned having issues with nutritionists, which led to these issues with her weight-cutting process. So, fans may wonder if it is the same reason why she missed weight for UFC Vegas 107. What do you think? We still don’t have any official word on Dana White making the changes to the main event this weekend, but let us know your thoughts about this weight miss in the comments down below.