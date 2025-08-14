Dana White Forced to Replace ‘Banger Fight’ for Dricus Du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319

Dana White and Co. just cannot go without something or the other happening days before a pay-per-view is scheduled to take place. Just like in the past, the CEO is facing issues once again with his plans for UFC 319 getting scrapped. It appears that two lightweight veterans, King Green and Diego Ferreira, were set to clash on the preliminary card, but the fight is now reportedly out of contention.

First reported by BJPenn.com, Diego Ferreira seemed pretty thrilled to be fighting King Green this weekend at the United Center. He claimed to have been eager to fight the former Bobby Green, especially due to his experience. In fact, Ferreira had been asking for the fight for years now and was hoping to produce a ‘banger fight’ for the fans, but it won’t be happening on the Dricus du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev headliner.

“I’ve asked to fight for the last three years, and they decided to match us up now. We are going to put on a show, and it’s the right time. It was meant to be on this card. We are going to bring the energy to the event,” Bobby Green’s opponent had told BJPenn.com prior to the news of the fight falling off. When he informed the media outlet about the cancellation of his fight, he claimed to be unaware of the reason behind it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Moreover, Dana White has yet to address the reports of the fight falling off. There are two options he could opt for, with the first one being a replacement opponent for Diego Ferreira. On the other hand, the 56-year-old could also decide to remove both fighters from the card altogether. Meanwhile, we are yet to hear from the 38-year-old veteran as well.

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Diego Ferreira would be bummed about this fight falling off, as he mentioned being well into his weight-cutting process before the fight fell off. Meanwhile, Dana White had to attend to another opponent pulling out, but he found a replacement for that.

Dana White replaces a fighter for a women’s 125lbs fight at UFC 319

At the end of last month, Aaron Pico, who’ll be making his debut this weekend, found himself added to UFC 319 after his initial debut fight against Movsar Evloev fell through. While he got added to the PPV, Dana White had a different fighter being forced to pull out of the PPV. Yes, flyweight fighter JJ Aldrich was set to fight Karine Silva at the United Center, but she had to withdraw.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

After learning about the news, Dana White had to scramble to find a replacement, which he eventually did. Now, Karine Silva will be competing against Dione Barbosa, whose record in the UFC is similar to hers, as both of them have suffered just one loss in the Las Vegas-based promotion.

With this fight sorted out, it will be interesting to see how Dana White navigates the cancellation of the lightweight fight with just a few days to go for UFC 319. Do you think that the CEO replaces King Green or will he remove the fight from the card, given that the co-main and main events already have fans excited? Let us know in the comments section down below.