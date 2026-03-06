Dana White Fulfills Cancer Patient’s Last Wish as UFC Commentator Sheds Light on Heartfelt Gesture

Dana White, as the UFC boss, always maintains a no-nonsense persona. Whenever the head honcho feels something has gone terribly wrong, he doesn’t hold back with his words. But sometimes, White also breaks out of character, mostly when he’s helping somebody in need. This time as well, a UFC commentator confirmed that White made a heartfelt gesture by supporting an MMA fan’s final wish.

Caleb Covarrubias, a 28-year-old from Texas, has been dealing with stage 4 cancer for a while. His GoFundMe page states that he’s suffering from a rare Desmoplastic Small Round Cell Tumor (DSRCT), which forms multiple tumors in the abdomen and pelvis. Even though Caleb is fighting hard for his life, he has one final wish. As a lifelong MMA fan, Caleb wanted to see a live UFC event, and Dana White seemingly granted his wish.

“My brother Caleb Covarrubias (28) is fighting terminal Stage 4 cancer in Dallas,” an account named Jared posted on X, “His final wish is to see a @UFC event live. He’s the toughest fighter I know. Help me get this to @danawhite & @UFCFoundation to make it happen! 🥊 #UFC #FightLikeHell”

Following the post, UFC color commentator Jon Anik shared that MMA fighter Dennis Buzukja helped bring Caleb’s request to light, and Dana White has actually honored his wish by letting him attend UFC 326, which is going down this weekend at T-Mobile Arena.

“Was told Dana White is taking care of Caleb this weekend!” UFC commentator Jon Anik reposted. “Thanks to @DennisBuzukja for putting this on my radar,” he added.

Well, that was definitely a very kind gesture from the UFC CEO as he let the 28-year-old watch some amazing action. But alongside that, it’s expected that White could also lend some extra help as well.

As per Caleb’s GoFundMe page, he requires $25K for his medical expenses, but he has received $17K so far. So, it won’t be a stretch to say the UFC boss could step in on that front as well, just like he did when helping Jiri Prochazka with an additional $50K to raise a total of $100K for Ashly McGarity at UFC 311.

Furthermore, as Dana White has shown this heartfelt gesture for a fan, he has also done something more significant for an entire community.

Dana White and Max Holloway helped the homeless in Hawaii

Three years ago, Hawaii went through one of the most devastating times in a century. Due to a massive wildfire, over 100 people living on the island lost their lives, while reportedly 6,000 people became homeless. The reigning BMF champion, Max Holloway, being a proud Hawaiian star, visited Maui with UFC CEO Dana White last year to see how the UFC star was helping rebuild homes, and he ended up donating $1.2 million to the cause.

“The UFC was generous enough to be a big help to build homes for the people of Maui,” Holloway said in a recent video, showing gratitude toward White and Co.’s donation. Later, the UFC CEO also reacted, saying, “2 months is a long time, let alone 2 years,” in another clip while touring the area where the affected families moved in.

White’s heartfelt gesture didn’t end there, as he lauded Holloway for keeping the community strong during the tough time and also called the Hawaiian star one of the greatest fighters of all time.

That said, what do you think about Dana White’s generous side? Do you find it more appealing than his savage rants? Let us know in the comments section below.