Dana White & Gary Brecka Rush to Help Justin Timberlake in Lyme Disease Battle

Justin Timberlake’s recent shocking revelation about Lyme disease has taken the world by storm. According to a BBC report, the American singer and songwriter suffered immense nerve pain and fatigue every time he stepped on stage. As the 44-year-old continues further diagnosis, UFC president Dana White revealed how biologist and DNA analyst Gary Brecka once saved one of his cousins from Lyme disease.

The UFC head honcho shared the story on The Ultimate Human Podcast, where he began discussing Timberlake’s condition. He said, “I just saw Justin Timberlake come out publicly and said that he’s been battling Lyme disease. Now, my cousin, he’s in his 60s, was starting to have a lot of problems.” White recalled a motorcycle trip he and his cousin used to take. And during the trip, one side of David’s body began to get paralyzed. As the situation worsened, White turned to his friend Gary Brecka, who quickly identified it as Lyme disease after several doctors had failed to diagnose it.

Dana White continued on the YouTube podcast, “So I flew him out to the Mayo Clinic. They did all the tests on him, but couldn’t figure out what was wrong. And no bulls—why the f— would I lie? We were at a bar in Tennessee, and he was getting worse by the minute. I called my assistant and said, ‘Call Gary Brecka right now. Send David’s blood work to Gary and ask him to look at it for me.’ I sh-t you not, in 30 minutes, Gary calls me while I’m still at the bar and says, ‘Yeah, it’s plain as day. Your cousin has Lyme disease.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago MMA: UFC 300 – Pereira vs Hill Apr 13, 2024 Las Vegas, Nevada, USA UFC president Dana White in attendance during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20240414_mjr_su5_008

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 1 AD

Well, it turns out White’s friend, whose 10X Health program has already transformed the UFC president’s overall well-being, worked his magic here, too. White revealed that Brecka sent his cousin David a specific protocol, which ultimately wiped out the disease. Within just a few days, David began to feel better and was on the road to full recovery.

Dana White added, “That’s what he has, and here’s how—he’s from the Northeast. Gary sent over a protocol, and while we were on this motorcycle trip, within three days, my cousin started looking and feeling better. Completely cured him.”

The UFC boss has plenty of faith in Gary Brecka. The same, however, can’t be said for his opinion of other doctors. As for whether Justin Timberlake might take a few tips from Brecka after hearing this story? Well, that’s anyone’s guess. But what we do know is that Dana White has some strong views about general health doctors.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

There was a time when he went on a full-blown rant about physicians and their role in improving people’s overall health. So, let’s dive into what he had to say!

Dana White refuses to visit just any doctor for his general health.

Most people make regular trips to the doctor for checkups to keep their health in check. But Dana White’s own experiences have pushed him to the point where he’s sworn off visiting doctors for his general health altogether. So, what happened? According to White, his trips to top clinics and renowned doctors only made things worse. He claims they loaded him up with pills and antibiotics that never actually fixed his problems! Like persistent snoring, high blood pressure, and unbalanced cholesterol levels.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Speaking on The Ultimate Human Podcast last year, White didn’t hold back: “I will never go to a doctor ever again for my general health. They have no clue what they’re talking about. All they want to do is put you on pills. I had the best doctors you can get and the best hospitals you could go to. None of them could stop my snoring, none of them could get my blood pressure under control. None of them could get my cholesterol, good and bad, leveled out. It’s all good now…”

Well, that’s a total loss of faith from Dana White in the doctors he was checking with. Then again, health care is often a subjective thing; what works wonders for one person might not do much for another. It usually calls for a more tailored approach. So, what do you think about Dana White’s story of Gary Brecka stepping in and saving his cousin David from Lyme disease?