Dana White Gets Support From UFC Co-Founder as UFC 317 Ticket Prices Spark Debate

Dana White & Co. are currently stuck in a no-win situation. The UFC has long faced criticism for underpaying its fighters, all while charging fans increasingly outrageous ticket prices. Whether it’s a routine Fight Night or a blockbuster pay-per-view, costs have surged—some rising by over 4,000%—making it harder than ever for the promotion to consistently sell out arenas in recent years. The promotion hasn’t spared even fans watching from home.

The rising cost of UFC pay-per-views has drawn criticism from both American fighters and international stars like South Africa’s Dricus Du Plessis. A vocal supporter of bringing the UFC to Africa, Du Plessis now sees the promotion’s pricing strategy as a major hurdle to realizing that dream. Speaking on his podcast ahead of the upcoming UFC 317 event, DDP highlighted what he described as the “biggest problem” — the soaring cost of attending events at Las Vegas’s T-Mobile Arena for the average fan.

UFC co-founder sided with Dana White & Co. over rising ticket prices

Many people thought that the reigning middleweight champion’s comments were a subtle jab at UFC 317, which will take place in just eight days and feature Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira for the vacant title. Most of the tickets are already sold out, but there are still premium floor-level seats available. These seats cost between $2,106.95 and $6,607.21, which is a huge range that veteran journalist Trent Reinsmith pointed out on X.

The criticism quickly gained attention. UFC co-founder Campbell McLaren responded directly to Reinsmith’s post, offering his take on the economics of ticket pricing and how it ties into fighter pay, McLaren wrote, “Trent, since UFC 1 the appeal has been the franchise itself. Interest and demand goes up when an exceptional athlete (Tank, Ronda, Conor, Jones) is added on. But UFC is the draw. That creates the pay scale that many complain about. Watch Combate tonight, amigo @TrentReinsmith.”

McLaren wasn’t wrong—but his reasoning doesn’t fully apply in today’s UFC landscape. Ronda Rousey and Tank Abbott are long gone from the roster. Conor McGregor’s future remains unclear; he hasn’t stepped into the Octagon since his 2021 trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier, and now seems to be setting his sights on Ireland’s upcoming presidential election.

Meanwhile, Jon Jones has held the heavyweight title for over 800 days but has only competed once during that stretch. With these marquee names inactive or no longer part of the promotion, the UFC now relies on a newer generation of fighters—many of whom lack the household-name appeal that once filled arenas and justified soaring ticket prices.

Ex-UFC Fighter proposes two justifications for White’s price surge

Beyond concerns over fighter pay and skyrocketing ticket prices, both fans and pundits has also criticized Dana White & Co. for delivering underwhelming fight cards. This dissatisfaction has played a key role in declining arena attendance, with many fans feeling their voices are being ignored. At the top of their wish list is the long-awaited heavyweight title unification bout between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall. Since November 2023, Aspinall has held the interim title, patiently waiting for his shot at full champion status.

Fans have grown increasingly vocal, urging the UFC to either make the fight happen—or strip Jones of the title altogether. Another high-profile matchup once rumored—Ilia Topuria vs. Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title—also made waves earlier this year. But after Hunter Campbell’s recent trip to Dagestan, Makhachev vacated the lightweight title to move up to welterweight, potentially leaving Topuria to fight for the vacant belt.

Meanwhile, UFC ticket prices continue to soar, even as the cards lack the kind of headline-grabbing names fans crave. With Conor McGregor’s fighting future uncertain—he hasn’t competed since 2021—and no confirmed megastar bouts on the near horizon, tensions among fans are rising fast. But former UFC contender Derek Brunson believes there’s a way to justify the steep prices for UFC 318.

Taking to X, Brunson called out the promotion’s pricing strategy and suggested the only way it would make sense: “Better be Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall main event with Islam vs. Topuria as the co with these nose bleed prices.” With prices climbing fast—and rival promotions like the PFL embracing more fan-friendly pricing—one has to wonder: Will fans eventually grow tired of Dana White & Co.? Share your thoughts below.