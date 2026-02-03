Dana White Gets Two Unexpected Saviors for UFC Mexico After Main Event Cancellation

Dana White faces fresh challenges as the upcoming UFC Mexico card took a major hit. The headliner, Asu Alambayev, scheduled to fight former two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno, announced that he had broken his hand. Still, two unexpected fighters stepped up quickly to keep the card intact. UFC Mexico, also called UFC Fight Night 268, will take place on February 28.

With Moreno vs. Alambayev canceled, the card still features 10 bouts, which include names like Marlon Vera. After signing a seven-year broadcasting deal with Paramount, multiple fights were disrupted, including one that got canceled due to betting-related issues, so the promotion clearly doesn’t want to take any more risks.

Two fighters step up to save the UFC Mexico card

“I can step in. I know it’s not ideal. I’m in great shape and cleared by doctors post-fight. I just need final clearance. My last performance doesn’t reflect what I’ve done in this promotion. I’ve been one of the most reliable fighters in this weight class. If possible, I’ll make weight and set things right,” Charles Johnson threw his name out on X.

The American phenom Charles Johnson recently suffered a brutal loss to Alex Perez, who landed a devastating left hook at UFC 324 prelims. While Johnson stands 1-2 in his last three fights, before that, he won four straight bouts, defeating fighters like Su Mudaerji and even knocking out reigning flyweight champion Joshua Van in 2024.

With his last bout coming just over a week ago, his post wasn’t expected. Meanwhile, Johnson isn’t the only fighter eyeing the UFC Mexico card. Muhammad Mokaev also recently showed interest with the “eye” emoji.

Looking back, Muhammad Mokaev stirred controversy within the promotion in 2024. After UFC 304, Dana White publicly stated that he would not re-sign the Russian-British flyweight, despite Mokaev’s win over Manel Kape in Manchester, as White didn’t want further headaches from him.

Currently, Mokaev competes in the Middle Eastern promotion BRAVE FC and has an upcoming wrestling matchup. Nevertheless, he still wants to return to the UFC, although Dana White remains cautious. On the other hand, Mokaev claims that Dana White still has a soft spot for him.

Dana White supports Mokaev after car crash amid UFC release

Dana White has consistently criticized Muhammad Mokaev’s approach. For starters, the UFC CEO reportedly grew frustrated with what he viewed as attention-seeking tactics, often compared to Conor McGregor’s or Colby Covington’s styles. However, unlike those established stars, Mokaev repeatedly damaged his own momentum. Meanwhile, Mokaev continues to insist that he maintains a solid relationship with Dana White and Co.

According to him, the promotion released him to teach a lesson rather than to close the door permanently, and he remains confident the UFC will eventually bring him back. For now, though, there are no clear signs of a return. On top of that, the UFC has already launched its partnership with Paramount and now seems focused on fighters who can pair elite wrestling with consistent, fan-friendly striking.

Even so, Mokaev has not lost hope. Last year, he once again pointed to what he described as a positive bond with the UFC, highlighting how Dana White personally showed support during a difficult moment after his car accident.

“Same thing he did (for me) when I had a car crash,” Mokaev wrote on X, by retweeting the video clip where Dana White admitted he helped UFC veteran Ben Askren with financial support while he was going through serious health issues and a lung transplant.

With the UFC Mexico card hanging in the balance, the situation continues to evolve. That said, Dana White appears unlikely to bring Muhammad Mokaev back into the fold. The UFC is clearly prioritizing long-term business stability, especially amid the heightened sensitivity around its presence and strategy in the Russian market.

