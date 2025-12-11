Dana White Gives Clear Verdict on Francis Ngannou’s UFC Return After His White House Demand

The heated saga between Francis Ngannou and Dana White shows no signs of ending. Just last month, UFC CEO grabbed headlines by calling the former heavyweight champion “not a good guy.” On the Flagrant podcast, White claimed that Ngannou once physically assaulted him in his office after the promotion withheld a bonus. Back in 2023, the Cameroonian parted ways with the UFC over failed negotiations and subsequently signed with the PFL.

Recently, however, Francis Ngannou stirred the MMA world again during an interview on Ariel Helwani’s show, revealing that his PFL contract is ending before June. At the same time, he expressed interest in returning to the UFC to face Jon Jones at next year’s UFC White House event. Shortly after, Dana White made a very clear response to Ngannou’s potential return, adding a new chapter to their ongoing saga.

Dana White is crystal clear about Francis Ngannou’s return plans

Although Ngannou signed with the PFL, his limited activity led many to view the organization as a platform for him to earn big before moving on. Ever since Jon Jones called him out last summer for the White House event, rumors have suggested that his relationship with the PFL has soured. Following his absence from the promotion’s inaugural event in Africa, speculation has intensified.

But Dana White has no intention of bringing Francis Ngannou back to the UFC. “I don’t know how I can make it any more f–king clear,” Dana White told Oscar Willis when questioned about Ngannou.

Willis had asked how the PFL might view Francis Ngannou’s comments about leaving the organization. From the start, White has repeatedly warned the PFL not to trust ‘The Predator’. At the same time, he made it clear that he was glad to see Ngannou being challenged outside the UFC.

“There was nothing that made me happier than throwing that guy over to the f–king PFL. If we let guys go and feel bad for the f–king company that gets them, we let them go for a f–king reason,” White added. “I don’t have to let anybody go. I don’t want to be in business with guys that I don’t like and that I don’t think are good.”

Dana White’s anger is something no fighter wants to face. Ex-UFC undefeated flyweight contender Muhammad Mokaev, whom the promotion released last year, has spent months appealing to White and the UFC matchmakers.

Yet Dana White seems to hold a more personal grudge when it comes to Francis Ngannou.

Francis Ngannou speaks out on reported incident with Dana White

Francis Ngannou finally addressed Dana White’s claim about the alleged physical altercation. The Cameroonian star is currently preparing for a rematch against Reinier de Ruen Ferreira, following his previous victory over him. During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, questions about the incident with Dana White resurfaced.

Francis Ngannou did not deny the claim. Instead, he suggested that if the incident between him and Dana White actually happened, there should be camera footage or some form of proof.

“Why am I not surprised?” Ngannou said. “At some point, it feels very annoying to just have to be responsible of what people say. Basically, if Dana says this, then I’m out here to defend myself of what Dana said, or whoever.

“I don’t find it important [to respond]. I don’t find it necessary. At some point it was, but over time, it’s not anymore. Maybe I’m getting old. I have less energy for drama or for stuff. I just want to be at peace, and for people to leave me alone. That’s all.”

With this, Francis Ngannou presented his side of the story regarding the alleged physical altercation with Dana White. In light of these developments, do you think The Predator’s dream of facing Jon Jones at the UFC White House will become a reality? Share your thoughts below.