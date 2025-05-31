Dana White Gives Dominick Reyes a Lifeline to Redeem UFC Career With New Deal

Riding the momentum of a three-fight win streak, former UFC title challenger Dominick Reyes—widely known as ‘The Devastator’—is proving he’s far from finished at 35. Now, with a renewed deal signed with Dana White & Co., Reyes is officially entering the next chapter of his UFC journey. The last time Reyes extended his contract was in 2020, just ahead of his iconic title clash with Jon Jones. That agreement reportedly covered seven fights.

However, in 2022, a diagnosis of deep vein thrombosis—a serious condition involving blood clots in his leg—derailed his championship ambitions. The diagnosis forced Dominick Reyes into a two-year layoff, a period he later referred to as “God’s trial.” But in 2024, ‘The Devastator’ came roaring back. In his return fight, he delivered a statement knockout over Dustin Jacoby in the very first round. He followed that up with emphatic finishes of Anthony Smith and Nikita Krylov, bringing his win streak to three and reasserting his presence in the light heavyweight division.

That victory over Krylov was the final bout on his previous UFC deal, leading to speculation about whether Dominick Reyes would continue with the promotion. Putting any doubts to rest, the Victorville native took to Instagram to share the news that fans were hoping for—he’s staying.

“Excited for what’s next! New Deal Thank you to @huntercampbell @danawhite @tikighosn for the work you do behind the scenes, and for giving me room to grow and learn. Thank you Jesus for setting me on this path and guiding my hands and heart. I am Truly blessed and grateful to be able to continue to inspire, impress, and show the world what can be accomplished with hard work dedication and faith. God bless you all. I’ll see you at the next one.”

View this post on Instagram

With this latest contract signed, Dominick Reyes’ championship aspirations have reignited. The last time ‘The Devastator’ fought for UFC gold was at UFC 247, in a grueling five-round war against Jon Jones. The Victorville native came out firing in the first two rounds, landing powerful kicks and applying relentless pressure. Many believed he had ‘Bones’ in serious trouble early on. However, as the fight progressed and Reyes began to fade, the New Mexican turned the tide and took control in the final rounds.

It was the third round, though, that remains a major point of contention. The judges gave it to Jon Jones—a decision that shocked fans, media, analysts, and even UFC President Dana White. Despite the widespread criticism, the result stood: ‘Bones’ walked away with the victory, leaving Dominick Reyes’s title dreams in pieces. That controversial loss still lingers in Reyes’ memory. But now, with a renewed sense of purpose and a new deal in place, he’s ready to put that chapter behind him—and make another run at UFC gold.

Jon Jones urges Dominick Reyes to stop bringing up the past

It’s been over five years since the contentious light heavyweight clash between Jon Jones and Dominick Reyes—a fight whose scorecard still haunts ‘The Devastator’ to this day. How could it not? He was mere moments away from toppling the legendary ‘Bones’, only for fate and the judges to rule otherwise. Even after all this time, Reyes hasn’t shied away from sharing his frustration in interviews.

Earlier this year, he revisited the topic, saying, “That’s what people are like, ‘You can’t leave it in the judges’ hands.’ I’m like, ‘You don’t know what you’re talking about.’” In a rare moment of candor, the former title challenger also admitted that he deliberately held back from finishing Jon Jones early, ultimately leaving the fight’s outcome in the judges’ hands. Reyes’ comments didn’t go unnoticed by ‘Bones,’ who fired back on Instagram in response to a clip featuring Reyes’ remarks.

Jones wrote, “Dominick, let’s play a game of rock paper scissors. Best two out of three. That way you can finally possibly beat me at something—so I don’t have to hear these stories 40 years from now.”

What do you think about Dominick Reyes repeatedly bringing up his loss to Jon Jones? Should he let go of the past and focus on the future, especially with the new opportunities ahead in his career? Share your thoughts below.