Dana White Gives Golden Shot to North America’s p4p No. 1 Featherweight on UFC Dream Run

It’s true that Dana White has a reputation for being a “no-nonsense” boss when it comes to a fighter’s performance in the UFC. That becomes even more evident when we look at how the head honcho has mercilessly terminated some well-known fighters like Viviane Araujo and Jairzinho Rozenstruik this year. However, while many fighters were cut in 2025, a new wave of talent is also getting the chance to step in and take their place.

Recently, the popular X account UFC Roster Watch revealed that the promotion signed 11 new fighters—mainly from the U.S. and Brazil, with some Mexican and Australian talent as well. What’s exciting is that many of these newcomers bring strong credentials, making them serious prospects for the UFC spotlight. One standout is Cristian Perez, who helped Charles Oliveira prepare for his UFC 300 bout. And if you thought that was impressive, the rest of the signings only raised the bar higher!

Number one North American fighter Javier Reyes set to compete on Dana White’s Contender Series

From the very beginning, the talent pool in America, spanning both North and Latin regions, has consistently produced exceptional fighters for the UFC. This time, the promotion’s scouting team had their focus locked on Tapology’s top-ranked North American featherweight, Javier Reyes. Now, he’s seized the golden opportunity to showcase his skills on Dana White’s Contender Series.

MMA Junkie reporter, Nolan King, posted on X, “Javier Reyes (21-5) will compete on Dana White’s Contender Series this season, sources say. The Colombian is @Tapology’s No. 1 P4P regional fighter in North America atm.”

The 31-year-old Colombian began his pro MMA career back in 2014, competing across several promotions, including LFA and Combate Global. He’s built an impressive record of 21-5-0, with 17 of those wins coming by way of finish. So, all signs point to him being a solid addition to the UFC roster! However, it’s still unclear which week he’ll make his appearance on DWCS.

Meanwhile on X, fans speculated that Reyes could be an immediate DWCS standout, and possibly earn a contract in Week 1, given his regional dominance and finishing rate.

Well, now that we’ve learned about another significant signing by the UFC, it’s time to take a closer look at what’s in store for the upcoming season of Dana White’s Contender Series. Because honestly, there might be some incredible fighters just waiting for their moment to prove their prowess in front of the MMA audience.

Dana White’s Contender Series 2025 week 1: Top fighters to watch out for

Get ready, because Contender Series 2025 Week 1 is about to launch! On August 12, the action kicks off at the UFC Apex, right before the promotion charges into Chicago for the much-anticipated UFC 319 clash between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev. Get ready for an action-packed card featuring five intense bouts, all centered around the middleweight division. Three battles are set to unfold at 185. One featherweight and one welterweight bout are set to take place on the schedule.

The first name to watch as a potential UFC contract winner has to be Ilian Bouafia. The 28-year-old French middleweight holds a perfect 6-0 record, with 5 of those wins coming by knockout. That easily makes him the powerhouse of the bunch. He’ll be facing Brazil’s Neemias Santana, who comes in with a 7-2-1 record. Not exactly spotless, but he does bring slightly more experience to the table.

Next in line is Chilean prospect Christopher Ewert, boasting an impressive unbeaten record of 7-0. He was initially scheduled to battle Jackson McVey after Sedrique Dumas withdrew from the high-stakes UFC 317 card.

Ewert missed weight, leading him to step back into the ring at Dana White's Contender Series, where he'll face off against Yuri Panferov.