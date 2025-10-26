Dana White Gives Positive Update to Khabib Nurmagomedov About His Brother After UFC 321

The post-fight atmosphere at UFC 321 was electrifying—not just for the bantamweight bout, but also for a family reunion of sorts. Umar Nurmagomedov‘s successful return sparked high hopes, with cousin Usman Nurmagomedov by his side to provide calm amid the chaos. And while Umar won a unanimous decision over Mario Bautista, behind the scenes, Dana White‘s recent words have put the spotlight on Usman, as his words foreshadowed some swift changes in the Nurmagomedovs’ UFC future.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Umar Nurmagomedov’s fight with Bautista was anything but smooth sailing. In the early rounds, he tested Bautista’s ground defense before facing a dangerous toe hold that threatened to derail his performance. Even in the second round, Bautista’s heavy knee rocked him, causing a scramble that may have changed the outcome.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Nonetheless, Nurmagomedov’s calmness, wrestling expertise, and strategic grappling control enabled him to weather the storm and eventually win the decision. But despite it all, it seems like it is his brother, Usman Nurmagomedov, who is taking the spotlight away. During the post-event press conference, Dana White confirmed his close relationship with Team Dagestan and hinted at future plans for Usman Nurmagomedov’s UFC entry.

When asked about the possibility of the PFL star joining the UFC, the head honcho admitted in the post-event press conference, “We have an incredible relationship with them.” He further added, “I don’t know the answer to that question; I would have to talk to the matchmakers.” The words surely carried an unspoken promise: the powerful PFL lightweight champion may soon join his cousin in the UFC spotlight, transforming speculation into a thrilling possibility.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As per the UFC boss, he will now go through the matchmakers to start a move that may land the PFL star in the promotion. After all, Dana White’s optimism is validated by his continued domination in the PFL. The younger Nurmagomedov destroyed Paul Hughes en route to winning the PFL Lightweight World Championship, displaying the same suffocating pressure, smooth counter-striking, and positional control that made Khabib Nurmagomedov legendary.

via Imago MOSCOW, RUSSIA – SEPTEMBER 10, 2020: Russian MMA fighters, UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov L and Usman Nurmagomedov at Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov Memory Tournament Fight Nights Global/GFC at Irina Viner-Usmanova Rhythmic gymnastics, Rhythmische Sportgymnastik, RSG Center. Sergei Savostyanov/TASS PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxONLY TS0E682D

AD

From the first bell to the last, Usman’s performance proved that the Nurmagomedov dynasty is still synonymous with greatness in MMA grappling and strategy. With both Nurmagomedovs showing dominance in their separate promotions, the UFC landscape is ready for a family takeover. If Umar continues to climb toward a title shot and Usman officially joins the UFC, the Nurmagomedov legacy may be set to expand even further. In fact, Umar Nurmagomedov is already aiming for the next chapter.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Umar Nurmagomedov seeks Merab Dvalishvili rematch from Dana White

The moment Umar Nurmagomedov exited the Octagon at UFC 321, it was clear he had higher ambitions. Following a strong win over Mario Bautista, the Dagestani star wasn’t just celebrating another victory; he was already eyeing the bantamweight title. With spectators shouting and cameras flashing, Nurmagomedov announced that the next chapter in his career could very well include a showdown with reigning champion Merab Dvalishvili.

“I will come to take this belt. Doesn’t matter who it’s gonna be, Petr Yan, Merab, doesn’t matter. I will become champion,” Umar Nurmagomedov said following the win, his words heavy with the weight of prior disappointment. The 29-year-old, who previously lost to Dvalishvili at UFC 311, is desperate to rewrite that narrative.

His performance against Bautista, marked by composure, sharp grappling, and precise striking, showed a fighter ready for the pressure of a championship bout. With ‘The Machine’ set to defend his title against Petr Yan at UFC 323, the stakes for the young eagle are high. Nurmagomedov is making it clear that he will not take any chances by carefully observing and preparing for his future opponents.

With Dana White acknowledging that a standout performance might land him a title shot, Umar will be ready to fight for the belt as soon as the opportunity arrives, keeping the Dagestani legacy alive and dominant in the UFC bantamweight division. What do you think? Is a title fight next for the Team Khabib member? Let us know in the comments.